Aggressive Roster Upgrades Validate LeVar Woods High Priced Michigan State Arrival

Special teams has been made a clear priority for Pat Fitzgerald in his early days in East Lansing. Michigan State has had a pretty good run recently with indiv

Michigan State's assistant head coach/special teams coordinator LeVar Woods talks with Tarik Ahmetbasic, left, and other on special teams during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing.

| Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imageshas had a pretty good run recently with individual specialists, but the units as a whole have been lacking. Despite having elite punter Ryan Eckley last season, the Spartans finished ranked 103rd on special teams, according toIowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa.

| Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORKas both the standalone special teams coordinator and the team's assistant head coach. Woods is one of the highest-paid special teams coaches in college football now. His three-year deal will pay him $1.1 million this season, $1.2 million in 2027, and $1.3 million in 2028. Bringing Woods in is the biggest source of confidence here.

He had been the special teams coordinator at Iowa since 2018 and had assisted with the Hawkeyes' units since 2012. Iowa's special teams were ranked 10th in the country last season on SP+, which is the kind of territory it was accustomed to with Woods in charge. Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods walks along the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

| Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Woods is a major reason Michigan State took a loss in Iowa City last season. Kaden Wetjen returned one punt for a touchdown against the Spartans last season and had several other long returns, totaling 147 return yards on just three opportunities. MSU lost that game by three, also blowing a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa’s Rhys Dakin looks on during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imageswith him from Iowa City. Dakin was a second-team All-Big Ten and an honorable-mention all-conference honoree during his first two seasons in college football.is another interesting addition. The Detroit native was one of the best kick returners in the conference last season.

He returned one kick for a touchdown against Northwestern and got second-team All-Big Ten recognition from the media.would also be a candidate for punt returner. He's already set to be the fastest player on the team and was quite good at it while playing at Detroit Catholic Central. Nobody in particular seems to have a firm grasp on this job, though.

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.





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