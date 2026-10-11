NIH Study Links Two PFAS Forever Chemicals to Higher Risk of Aggressive ER-Negative Breast Cancer

A National Institutes of Health study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found that women with higher blood levels of PFOA and PFOS were more likely to develop ER-negative breast cancer. The findings show an association, not causation, and researchers emphasize that exposure is potentially modifiable.

A new National Institutes of Health study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology has associated two forever chemicals with a higher risk of aggressive breast cancer.

Women with higher blood levels of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) were more likely to develop estrogen receptor-negative (ER-negative) breast cancer. ER-negative breast cancers tend to be more aggressive and have worse outcomes compared to breast cancers that respond to estrogen, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services press release.

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PFAS, known as forever chemicals, are a group of human-made synthetic chemicals that break down extremely slowly and can build up in the environment and the human body. Data was drawn from a large U.S. research project called the Sister Study, which investigated environmental and genetic factors related to breast cancer. All participants had a sister diagnosed with breast cancer at enrollment but did not have breast cancer themselves.

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NIH Study Links PFAS to ER-Negative Breast Cancer

Researchers measured 17 PFAS in blood samples collected before diagnosis from 1,609 women who later developed breast cancer and a comparison sample of 2,269 women, then examined links between PFAS levels and breast cancer risk by tumor type. The researchers found no clear association between PFOA or PFOS and breast cancer overall. The highest PFOA exposure group had a 67% higher rate of ER-negative breast cancer.

The rate was 93% higher in the highest PFOS group compared to those in the lowest group. These figures represent relative differences between groups, not an individual woman's chance of developing breast cancer. This study, along with the accompanying meta-analysis of previous studies, provides evidence that two PFAS are related to a higher ER-negative breast cancer risk, study leader Alexandra White, Ph. D., a researcher at the National Institutes of Health, told Fox News Digital.

As this study focused mainly on older PFAS chemicals that have been largely phased out, the researcher said experts know very little about the PFAS that are replacing them, which could serve as a limitation. They tend to be shorter-chain compounds and may be less persistent in our bodies and the environment, but we know little about how they may influence health outcomes, such as breast cancer, she said.

Experts Call for Further PFAS Research

The findings show an association, not proof of causation, between forever chemical exposure and breast cancer risk, as the authors noted that more research is needed. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that women deserve clear answers about how chemicals in their environment may affect their health, calling for further investigation. Under President Trump's leadership, we will pursue the evidence, confront environmental health risks and give women the information they need to protect their health, he said.

Medical oncologist Dr. Tiffany Troso-Sandoval, a New York City-based breast and gynecological cancer specialist who worked at Memorial Sloan Kettering for more than 25 years, also acknowledged that forever chemicals can increase cancer risk. Oftentimes, once you've been exposed to them, they will accumulate in your body and cause havoc, and can actually increase the risk of carcinogenic transformation of cells, she told Fox News Digital.

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What was interesting about this study is that the link was found only in ER-negative breast cancers, which is a known aggressive subtype of cancer, Troso-Sandoval said. Few risk factors beyond genetic predispositions are known for ER-negative breast cancer, she noted, adding that the study did not show that it increased the risk of all breast cancers in general. She suggested PFAS might damage DNA or interfere with the body's ability to repair that damage or destroy cancerous cells.

While patients with ER-negative breast cancer had higher levels of these compounds in their bodies, that does not prove the chemicals caused their cancers, according to Troso-Sandoval. First author Che-Jung Chang, Ph. D., a former research fellow at NIH and a current researcher at DLH, noted that although PFAS are persistent in the environment and in the human body, exposure is potentially modifiable.

Ways to Reduce PFAS Exposure

People can take steps to reduce their exposure, and these findings could open new avenues for prevention, she said. Try to look at the products that you are using very frequently, and those are the first ones to swap out, she advised. Maybe consider cooking with stainless steel pots and pans. I recommend not heating up any food in plastic containers, because as you heat these plastics, they tend to leach more of the compounds into our foods.

Her concerns about black plastic utensils involve other chemical contaminants, including flame retardants. The study adds to growing evidence about the health risks of PFAS, which have been largely phased out but replaced by newer compounds with unknown effects. Researchers stress that more research is needed to understand how these replacement chemicals may influence breast cancer risk and other health outcomes.

Women concerned about exposure can reduce use of common products containing PFAS and choose alternatives like stainless steel cookware and avoid heating food in plastic containers.