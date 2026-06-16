Aggressive Buzzard Swoops on Villagers in Leicestershire in Daily Attacks

A buzzard in Coleorton, Leicestershire, has been attacking villagers almost daily, causing injuries and fear. The bird, likely protecting its nest, has left one man with head cuts and knocked a cyclist off their bike. Residents, especially parents, are avoiding a key pathway. This follows a similar 2023 incident in Hertfordshire where a Harris's hawk was captured after a divebombing spree.

Residents in the village of Coleorton , Leicestershire , are living in fear of an aggressive buzzard that has been attacking locals almost daily. The bird of prey has been swooping down on villagers using a specific pathway, with one man suffering cuts across the top of his head from the bird's claws.

Local Samantha Thorpe, 36, described the situation, stating that the bird tends to attack anyone walking through the path on her lane and that she no longer allows her children to use it. The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) suggests the behavior is likely due to the bird breeding and instinctively protecting its nest. They advise people to give the bird space, avoid the area, and take alternative routes.

This incident mirrors a similar event last year in a Hertfordshire village, Flamstead, where a Harris's hawk engaged in divebombing campaigns, targeting 'tall men' and causing head wounds. That hawk, native to South America, was eventually captured by a physiotherapist named Steve Harris who used a cage to trap it after the bird followed him during his jog.

The incidents highlight the potential dangers when birds of prey feel threatened or are protecting their young, and the importance of caution around nesting sites. The buzzard's attacks in Coleorton have been ongoing since at least 2020 according to residents, creating a sustained period of anxiety. One particular attack on a cyclist resulted in the individual being knocked off their bike and injured. The RSPB's explanation points to protective parental instincts as the cause, a common behavior during breeding season.

Their guidance to avoid the area is the primary recommended safety measure. The parallel case in Hertfordshire involved a Harris's hawk, a species not native to the UK, which escaped from private ownership. Its capture ended its reign of terror, but not before dozens reported injuries, including head gashes. One resident, Roy Lambden, detailed how the attacks happen from behind, causing surprise and injury.

The eventual captor, Steve Harris, noted the bird's persistence in following him, and he had taken to wearing a bike helmet for protection after being attacked twice. These two separate but similar episodes underscore the unpredictable nature of wildlife interactions in residential areas. While buzzards are native and their nesting behavior understandable, the Harris's hawk case involved an exotic pet that found its way into the wild.

Both situations required community members to adapt their routines and, in the Hertfordshire case, a coordinated effort to safely capture the bird. The RSPB's stance remains consistent: space and avoidance are key. For residents like Samantha Thorpe, the impact is profound, restricting daily activities and instilling fear, especially for children. The physical injuries, from cuts to being knocked from a bike, demonstrate the tangible risks.

The successful capture of the Harris's hawk offers a template for resolution, though the buzzard's situation may rely more on seasonal behavioral changes once breeding concludes. These events serve as a reminder that even familiar wildlife can become a threat when defending nests, and that responsible pet ownership is crucial to prevent non-native species from disrupting local ecosystems and communities





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Buzzard Attack Coleorton Leicestershire RSPB Bird Of Prey Aggressive Wildlife Harris's Hawk Hertfordshire Flamstead Nesting Season Wildlife Danger Head Injuries

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