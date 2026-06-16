Aggressive Buzzard in East Midlands Attacks Villagers

A buzzard in the East Midlands has been attacking villagers in a campaign of violence, leaving residents living in fear. The bird of prey has been swooping on locals almost every day, with one man suffering cuts across the top of his head from the buzzard's claws.

An aggressive buzzard in the East Midlands has been swooping on villagers in a campaign of violence. Residents in the village of Coleorton, Leicestershire, have reported the bird of prey attacking locals almost every day.

One man suffered cuts across the top of his head from the buzzard's claws, running from his forehead to the top of his skull. Local resident Samantha Thorpe said the bird tends to swoop down and attack anyone who walks through the pathway on her lane. She added that she sees people being swooped at almost every day, and it's been happening every year since she moved to the village in 2020.

The RSPB said it's likely the bird is breeding and instinctively protecting its nest. Some parents have banned their children from walking down the path where the bird has made its nest. A cyclist was knocked off their bike during one attack and was injured. The situation has left residents living in fear of the aggressive buzzard.

An RSPB spokesman advised giving the bird space, avoiding the immediate area, and taking an alternative route when faced with aggressive behaviour. This comes after a similar incident in Hertfordshire last year where a Harris's hawk targeted villagers in Flamstead, leaving dozens with head wounds and gashes. The hawk was eventually captured in April after following a physiotherapist for a mile on his daily jog





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Aggressive Buzzard East Midlands Villagers RSPB Bird Of Prey

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