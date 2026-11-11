Billboard Live Music Summit Agents Warn of Razor-Thin Tour Margins Amid Post-Pandemic Plateau

Industry experts highlight how escalating production costs and thinner profit margins are reshaping the touring landscape, urging flexibility and strategic planning in booking ahead.

Agents Robby Fraser, Jarred Arfa, Cristina Baxter, Shirin Nury, Josh Mulder, and Jbeau Lewis addressed the tightening budget environment for mid-tier tours in the United States during a panel at the 2026 Billboard Live Music Summit on November 10. The discussion held at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood highlighted mounting production costs and the strategic shifts required to keep tours profitable in a volatile market.

Cristina Baxter explained that the cost of staging a show has significantly outpaced ticket prices, forcing artists to make difficult decisions about every element of their tour. She noted that whether a tour becomes a successful, sold-out event can come down to just a couple of critical decisions, such as the number of days on the road and the cost of specific production elements.

Also read Messina Touring Group Keeps a Small Roster and Looks Ahead 25 Years

The margins are now razor thin, according to Baxter, who stated that a single change in scheduling or production details can determine profitability. For artists performing in clubs and theaters, these financial challenges are even more apparent as they attempt to present their best work while remaining mindful of strict budgets.

Jarred Arfa added that there are situations where making money is not even the primary goal for some performers. He observed that an artist might be trying to ascend to a new level in their career, shifting the conversation from making a buck to simply breaking even during certain tour legs.

As ticket prices continue to rise, concerts are increasingly considered a luxury experience by consumers. Following the COVID pandemic, the touring industry experienced a massive boom with more artists on the road and more tickets sold than ever before, but this growth has begun to slow.

Advertisement

Panelists noted that 2024 and 2025 have experienced a plateau in ticket gross revenue, marking a significant shift in the business landscape. Jbeau Lewis described this period as a sea-change in the business post-pandemic, citing a dramatic rise and change in the model and behavior of consumers.

Lewis emphasized that expecting consistent, linear growth in ticket sales is unrealistic given the current market conditions. The industry has reached a point where the previous explosive growth is no longer sustainable, requiring a new approach to planning and execution.

Despite the plateau, tours are being booked further in advance, with some agents already looking to schedule shows as far out as 2028 and 2029. This forward-booking approach is intended to maintain flexibility, although it brings its own set of logistical challenges.

Baxter warned that agents need to be ready to route and reroute many times due to the unpredictable nature of the current market. This requires a high degree of adaptability and constant monitoring of changing conditions throughout the booking process.

Shirin Nury highlighted the volatility in the label system and how agents must serve as architects for a rollout strategy. She stated that the rest of the industry is really looking to agents to act as the architects for a rollout, taking on a more central role in planning.

Advertisement

Lewis noted that while they will keep booking ahead as far as possible, the process will come with challenges that require careful navigation. The industry is adapting to these new realities by focusing on long-term strategic planning rather than short-term gains.

While looking to the future, the agents suggested that technological advancements and artificial intelligence do not seem to pose a massive threat to their careers. Baxter dismissed the immediate impact of AI, stating that it relies on public data sets and cannot account for the full range of information used in routing a tour.

Baxter explained that AI pulls from a certain data set that is available to it to make decisions, but there is so much more that goes into the way a tour is routed and the reason you choose a timeframe. A lot of that crucial information is not publicly available, limiting the technology's effectiveness in this sector.

She concluded that she does not see AI impacting touring and booking the same way as some other industries, where automation has been more pervasive. The human element remains critical in navigating the complexities of live music logistics.

Nury reinforced this perspective by concluding that agents have the great privilege of being in a human industry, a social industry. The personal connections and nuanced understanding of artist needs ensure that human expertise remains indispensable.

Panelists concluded that adapting to cost pressures, setting realistic ticket revenue expectations, and maintaining strategic booking flexibility are essential for tours to remain viable. They urged the industry to focus on efficient production planning and to keep exploring new resources while staying prepared for the challenges ahead.