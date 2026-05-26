A new study has found that only five out of top-grossing films in 2023, 2024, and 2025 starred a woman over 60 whereas six films starred actors named Chris, according to researchers from Age Without Limits. It also showed that women over 60 got less screen time than actors named Chris. The example of Demi Moore, 63, and Jamie Lee Curtis, 67, was given for an example, won and had Oscars but still got less airtime. Other female stars like Jennifer Saunders in Allelujuah, Nia Vardalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, Book Club: The Next Chapter with the late Diane Keaton, appeared in 5 films for six appearingChris actors in lead roles. A Age Without Limits peer led by Dame Emma Thompson urged the film industry to provide stars a fairer share of female=n , according to Age Without Limits.

A new study has found that actors named Chris, and talking animals are starring in more screen time than women over 60 in Hollywood . Researchers from Age Without Limits found that only five out of 100 top-grossing films in 2023, 2024, and 2025 starred an actress over 60, while six featured an actor named Chris in the lead role.

The study revealed that women over 60 are four times less likely to have speaking roles with four times less screen time. The study shows that the ageism in Hollywood still prevalent and affects many women in different ways. This issue emotively resonated with Dame Emma Thompson, 67, who told researchers at Age Without Limits that women are over 50% of the population, yet have less screen time. The findings were included in an Age Without Limits report.

In addition, there is no other evidence found on this topic attributed to reputable heaps





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Ageism Women In Film Hollywood Actors Named Chris Talking Animals Screen Time Film Industry Dame Emma Thompson

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