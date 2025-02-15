Age of Mythology Reforged: Unfrozen Reveals the Grotesque Hive Faction

The developer behind the upcoming Age of Mythology Reforged, Unfrozen, has unveiled the Hive faction, the first new addition to the game in over a decade. This demonic, insectoid force replaces the Infernal faction and boasts unique units, heroes, and a town design infused with fiery, grotesque aesthetics.

Age of Mythology is one of the most iconic strategy series of all time, and Ubisoft is looking to revive the series with a new installment. Developer Unfrozen has taken the helm and has been forthcoming with information and reveals about the game before the 2025 early access release date. One of the most anticipated features is the inclusion of the first new faction in a decade, the Hive.

While fans have been given a brief teaser about the Hive faction, Unfrozen is now giving a full look at this new faction for Age of Mythology. The Hive faction is replacing the Infernal faction but still maintains a familiarity with the classic faction. It keeps the burning and demonic aspect but combines it with insects to create the Hive. The Hive Faction is a fully-fledged new faction, and Unfrozen has revealed its town and castle, available heroes, and the units players will construct their armies with. The designs are gloriously grotesque and fitting for fiery demonic insects, and fans are thrilled to see how this new faction plays. Heroes in the Hive faction can be Enforcers or Heralds, and feature a mix of insect-like humanoids and demonic corrupted humanoids. Heroes play an important part in the game, casting spells and leading armies. Likewise, the units of the Hive faction are primarily insectoids but have various influences of demonic forces. All units in Age of Mythology Reforged feature a distinct art style, with a blend of realism and fantasy.Unfrozen still has one more faction to reveal, and it will be a new faction similar to the Hive faction. What we know about the Hive faction is it will be an antagonist force within the world, and it encourages being played as a monofaction. This means that the more units from the Hive faction, the stronger they will become. Hive Faction? Are you excited to destroy your enemies with burning demonic insects? Let us know in the comments below!





