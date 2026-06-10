Age of First Sex Linked to Aging Outcomes

A new study has revealed that the age at which you lost your virginity may be more than just a milestone in adolescence, with people who lost their virginity at a young age being more at risk for several risk factors.

A new study has revealed that the age at which you lost your virginity may be more than just a milestone in adolescence. Scientists from Shandong University surveyed almost 400,000 Brits about the age when they first had sex, and looked at their genetic predisposition to ageing outcomes.

The results revealed that people who lost their virginity at a young age are more at risk for several risk factors, including frailty, miserableness, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The study highlights how early-life experiences may cluster with mental health challenges, chronic disease risks, and functional decline over time. Previous studies have shown that losing your virginity at a young age is associated with a higher risk of sexually transmitted infections.

However, how this experience influences you much later in life has remained a mystery. The researchers surveyed 397,338 Brits about the age when they first had sex and compared their answers to the participants' genetic predisposition to ageing outcomes. The results revealed a key link between age of first sex and several ageing factors, including frailty index, miserableness, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

The findings come shortly after a YouGov poll revealed that the average age for a person to lose their virginity in Britain is 17. The researchers are calling for better sexual education around the world, saying that prevention and intervention across the life course may help reduce later health disadvantages and promote healthier aging





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Age Of First Sex Aging Outcomes Frailty Miserableness Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

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