AGE of Central Texas Urges Community Support for Annual Dignity Drive to Aid Low-Income Seniors

AGE of Central Texas is halfway through its annual Dignity Drive, seeking to collect 40,000 adult pull-ups and hygiene items for low-income seniors. With over 4,000 individuals served annually, the nonprofit provides critical medical equipment and caregiving resources. Blair Loaiza, the Chief Development & Communications Officer, highlights the urgent need for community support to meet the growing demand. The organization’s mission is to remove barriers and provide essential services to older adults and caregivers, ensuring that no one is left without the necessary resources.

AGE of Central Texas, a nonprofit organization, has dedicated the last 40 years to supporting older adults and caregivers in Central Texas. The organization provides a wide range of services, including caregiving resources , medical equipment, and hygiene support, all free of charge.

Currently, AGE is in the midst of its annual Dignity Drive, aiming to collect 40,000 adult pull-ups and other hygiene items for low-income seniors in the community. Despite being halfway through the drive, the organization has not yet reached its midpoint goal. Blair Loaiza, the Chief Development & Communications Officer, emphasized the critical need for these items.

"God willing, we will all age, and most of us will become caregivers at some point," she said. "These aren't ‘if’ issues, they’re ‘when’ issues. " The Dignity Drive is particularly vital for the lowest-income and no-income individuals who rely on these supplies month after month. AGE of Central Texas serves over 4,000 individuals annually through eight different programs tailored to help older adults and caregivers thrive.

The organization does not require insurance, income verification, or doctor referrals for its services. Loaiza highlighted the transformative impact of free medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, canes, and shower chairs, which can be life-altering and even life-saving for many. While adult pull-ups are a significant part of the Dignity Drive program, AGE also provides essential hygiene items and durable medical equipment.

Loaiza appealed to the public for support, emphasizing that small contributions can make a substantial difference in the lives of older adults in the community. The organization’s mission is rooted in removing barriers to access and ensuring that anyone in need can receive the support they require





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