Age Gaps in Television and Film: When Actors Play Older Roles

This article explores the common phenomenon of actors portraying characters significantly older than themselves in television and film. It highlights various examples from popular shows and movies, showcasing the discrepancy between on-screen ages and the actors' real-life ages.

Estelle Getty was 62 when she started playing 80-year-old Sophia — the mother of 54-year-old Dorothy, who was played by 63-year-old Beatrice Arthur. The age difference between the actresses was only 1 year, but it highlighted a common occurrence in television and film: actors portraying characters much older than themselves. This phenomenon has become particularly noticeable in recent years with several shows featuring younger actors taking on the roles of parents and grandparents.

For instance, in the HBO series, House of the Dragon, the actors portraying Rhaenyra Targaryen's sons are notably younger than their on-screen mother. Tom Glynn Carney, who plays Aegon II, is 30, Ewan Mitchell, Aemond's actor, is 27, and Phia Saban, playing Halaena, is 26. These age discrepancies are not uncommon in Hollywood, even extending to seemingly more age-appropriate casting choices. In the film, 50 First Dates, Drew Barrymore was 26 when she played Beverly, a character aged from 15 to 35. Her co-star, Adam Garcia, played her son, Jason, at 20, which meant he was actually older than Barrymore herself at 28.Another example is the Netflix series Orange is the New Black, where Aleida, played by Elizabeth Rodriguez, is only 14 years older than her daughter Daya. In reality, Rodriguez is just two years older than Dascha Polanco, who portrays Daya. The age gap between Adina Porter (Lettie Mae) and Rutina Wesley (Tara) in the show Queen Sugar is only seven years, despite their characters being mother and daughter. Similarly, in the Canadian series, Schitt's Creek, Alexis believes Jocelyn and Mutt are having an affair, unaware they are actually mother and son. The actors portraying them, Jennifer Robertson and Tim Rozon, are only five years apart in real life. The CW show Jane the Virgin features a seven-year age gap between Andrea Navedo (Xo) and Gina Rodriguez (Jane). In the cult classic, Mean Girls, Rachel McAdams played 17-year-old Regina George, while Amy Poehler portrayed her mother at 33, a mere seven years older





