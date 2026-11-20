AGCO has completed construction and commissioning of Project Olmedo, a solar installation in Valladolid, Spain, built by BRUC. This marks the completion of AGCO's first Virtual Power Purchase Agreement, which will deliver approximately 150 GWh of renewable electricity annually to the grid, enhancing supply chain resilience and supporting Scope 2 emission reduction goals.

AGCO today announced that Project Olmedo, the solar installation at the center of its first Virtual Power Purchase Agreement , has completed construction and commissioning and is expected to begin delivering renewable electricity to the Spanish power grid in the coming months, pending final regulatory approvals.

BRUC, one of the largest renewable energy groups in Spain, built the new solar installation in the northwest province of Valladolid.announcement of its 10-year VPPA with BRUC. The installation’s two solar projects, Los Silos and El Granero, span approximately 300 hectares and hold approximately 150,000 solar panels.

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AGCO’s portion of the installation’s annual production is expected to be approximately 150 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity a year, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of approximately 40,000 European households, based on“Project Olmedo will give AGCO long-term price certainty for the majority of the electricity certificate cost in Europe,” said Tim Millwood, Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer.

“In volatile energy markets, securing that stability for 10 years strengthens the resilience of our supply chain while supporting new renewable generation. ” A VPPA lets a company support new renewable energy projects without taking direct delivery of the electricity they generate. Because AGCO’s agreement supported the construction of a brand-new installation, it will add new renewable capacity to the grid rather than drawing on existing sources, a principle known as additionality.

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The agreement also helps reduce AGCO’s Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from purchased electricity in its Europe/Middle East region and supports its commitment to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 55% by 2033 from a 2022 baseline.

“Additionality is what makes this agreement truly meaningful,” said Roger Batkin, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary. “We did not simply buy renewable electricity that already existed; we supported the construction of a brand-new renewable solar project. Accomplishing this project required over two years of involvement from many teams, functions, and areas of expertise across AGCO, along with technical advisory support from Schneider Electric and a strong partnership with BRUC.

” Reflecting AGCO’s Farmer-First strategy, Project Olmedo supports local farmers to further diversify their land use by leasing land for the project while maintaining the option for livestock to graze among the panels, maintaining the vegetation in place of machinery. AGCO and BRUC leaders, joined by local community representatives José Emilio Escudero García, Mayor of Bocigas, and Ursino Vara Pérez, Mayor of Almenara de Adaja, marked the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site in November.

Additional drone footage from Project Olmedo and the ribbon-cutting event are available on AGCO’s YouTube page. AGCO’s 10-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with BRUC supports Project Olmedo, a new solar installation located in Spain. A VPPA allows AGCO to support new renewable energy generation without taking direct delivery of the electricity produced by the facility. AGCO’s portion of Project Olmedo’s annual production is expected to be approximately 150 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity per year.

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The facility consists of two solar projects, Los Silos and El Granero, spanning approximately 300 hectares and containing approximately 150,000 solar panels. Project Olmedo will add new renewable electricity capacity to the Spanish power grid because AGCO’s agreement supported construction of a new solar project rather than relying on existing renewable sources.

The agreement also helps reduce AGCO’s Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from purchased electricity in its Europe/Middle East region and supports its commitment to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 55% by 2033 from a 2022 baseline. Yes. Project Olmedo supports local farmers who lease land for the project whilst maintaining the option for livestock to graze among the solar panels. The grazing helps maintain vegetation around the panels while keeping the land in agricultural use.

AGCO is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™, PTx™ and Valtra™. AGCO’s high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

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