Discover the top ten Agatha Christie novels that mirror the intrigue and twists of Only Murders in the Building, from locked-room mysteries to cozy detective tales.

The television series Only Murders in the Building has become a cultural phenomenon by seamlessly combining true crime podcast aesthetics, classic mystery tropes, and sharp humor. Fans of the show are increasingly seeking out literary works that replicate this specific blend of suspense, character-driven intrigue, and unexpected plot twists. The literary pioneer best suited for this recommendation is Agatha Christie, the bestselling fiction writer of all time who authored 66 murder mysteries and detective novels.

Top Agatha Christie Mystery Recommendations

While nearly any book beginning a reader's journey into the works of Agatha Christie is guaranteed to be entertaining, certain titles stand out for their ability to deliver the exact type of exciting, twisty experience that defines Only Murders in the Building. The following list highlights the top ten novels that best capture this spirit, offering readers a deep dive into the golden age of detective fiction.

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The Secret Adversary and Early Duo Dynamics

Ranked at number ten, The Secret Adversary was published in 1922 and serves as a perfect entry point into the cozy mystery genre. The narrative begins by establishing the relationship between Tommy Beresford and Tuppence Cowley, two young adults attempting to make ends meet. Although they would eventually become an iconic husband-and-wife detective duo, their initial dynamic here is one of survival and youthful determination.

After being hired to locate a woman who vanished aboard the SS Lusitania, along with the sensitive international information she was carrying, the pair is thrust into a dangerous world. Their investigation involves navigating mysterious deaths, incidents of amnesia, and encounters with imposters. This book acts as an introduction to characters who would go on to star in four other novels and multiple short stories, and it also inspired a short-lived television adaptation.

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Welsh Seaside Investigations and Literary Adaptations

At number nine is Why Didn't They Ask Evans, a novel published in 1934 that served as the precursor to the hit miniseries of the same name on BritBox. The story is set in a small Welsh seaside town where two childhood friends investigate a murder. Their only clue is the dying man's last words, which ask, Why didn't they ask Evans? This prompt sets off a chain of events that leads the protagonists down a rabbit hole of hidden secrets.

Even though the 2022 adaptation was mostly faithful to the source material, the novel offers a richer experience for those willing to explore what was left out or changed for the screen. Director Hugh Laurie proved his writing talent during the adaptation, but Agatha Christie undoubtedly demonstrates her own literary prowess here. The book is filled with addictive twists and turns that reward attentive readers who enjoy piecing together clues alongside the characters.

The Masterpiece That Launched Christie's Fame

Number eight on the list is The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, released in 1926. Prior to this publication, Christie was not a household name, but this novel broke onto the scene and propelled her into the global fame she enjoys today. Crime fiction authors frequently cite her as their inspiration, and her books have spawned countless adaptations, but this particular title remains a cornerstone of the genre.

The novel is a classic locked-room mystery, similar in style to films like Knives Out. It begins with the death of a wealthy man in his closed study, which brings detective Hercule Poirot to the scene. Assisted by Dr. James Sheppard, Poirot must solve the puzzle. The book masterfully plays with audience expectations, using red herrings to mislead readers while slowly revealing an intricate plot. The explosive ending twists everything the audience thought they knew about the narrator and the case.

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Miss Marple's Caribbean Case and Warm-Weather Crimes

Miss Marple is one of Agatha Christie's best-loved characters, ranking alongside Hercule Poirot. Her calm, methodical mystery-solving, often conducted while sitting over her knitting needles, has entertained readers for decades. A Caribbean Mystery, published in 1964, is considered one of the finest examples of her Miss Marple novels. It is a great book to spend a summer reading, offering a relaxing yet exciting atmosphere.

The plot begins when Miss Marple decides that the best way to recover from an illness is to spend time at a resort in the Caribbean. However, she cannot stay away from crime-solving for long. A conversation with a mysterious guest who possesses information about a man who got away with murder sparks her curiosity. The situation escalates when that man also ends up dead, forcing Miss Marple to launch an investigation.

Towards Zero and Complex Character Dynamics

Towards Zero, published in 1944, is one of Agatha Christie's most praised books. The story opens with the calm of a wealthy seaside home being shattered when the elderly, bed-ridden Lady Tressilan insists on inviting a diverse group of guests to stay with her. This gathering of disparate personalities inevitably leads to conflict and tragedy. The narrative includes the murder of Lady Tressilan as well as multiple guests who were part of her guest list.

Superintendent Battle, a recurring character in Christie's work, arrives on the scene to help piece together the evidence. The novel is renowned for its character development and ingenious plot. Tennis stars, ex-wives, and lawyers with important cold cases all converge in this slow but steady story. The interplay between these characters provides the depth and complexity that fans of Only Murders in the Building would likely appreciate.