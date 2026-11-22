Five acquires Agatha Christie's Tommy and Tuppence for a festive six-part run, while BritBox prepares Hercule starring Edward Bluemel, intensifying the competition for Christie fans.

The landscape for Agatha Christie adaptations on British television is set to become increasingly competitive as two major productions prepare for simultaneous or near-simultaneous releases. BritBox has secured rights to the upcoming series Hercule, which features Edward Bluemel as the iconic detective, while the channel Five has officially acquired the six-part adaptation Tommy and Tuppence. This dual acquisition signals a significant investment in the crime genre for the coming holiday season.

BritBox Prepares Hercule With Bluemel

BritBox is positioning its next major Christie adaptation, titled Hercule, as a definitive entry in its streaming catalog. The series stars Edward Bluemel, known for his role in My Lady Jane, in the titular role of Hercule Poirot. Benji Walters serves as the writer for this project, which is described in official communications as an intimate study of the famous detective. The production aims to strip away some of the larger-than-life caricature to focus on the character himself.

Also read Hercule Poirot Film Adaptations: Branagh, Ustinov, and Christie's Legacy

Supporting Edward Bluemel in this new interpretation of the Belgian detective are several established actors. Henry Ashton, James D'Arcy, and Guy Remmers have joined the cast. Katherine Parkinson, who recently gained widespread recognition for her role in Rivals, also appears in the series. The ensemble aims to bring a fresh dynamic to the moustache-twirling crime-solver, targeting fans who crave a more grounded portrayal of the mystery writer's most famous creation.

Five Acquires Tommy and Tuppence for Festive Run

While Hercule targets the streaming audience, the terrestrial and digital broadcaster Five has secured the rights to Agatha Christie's Tommy and Tuppence. The six-part series stars Josh Dylan and Antonia Thomas as the titular characters, a duo that first appeared in Christie's 1922 novel The Secret Adversary. The adaptation brings the iconic pair into the modern day, exploring their personal relationship alongside a series of puzzling mysteries.

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The cast of Tommy and Tuppence includes Imelda Staunton, who is well-known to audiences for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown and other high-profile roles in Harry Potter. The series was previously broadcast in the United States, where it received positive feedback. Its acquisition by Five ensures that British viewers can now watch the show, with plans to air the complete six-part run over the festive season.

Production Teams and Critical Reception

Cherry Vantreen, the Acquisitions and Co-Production Director at Five, highlighted the appeal of the new series in a public statement. She noted that the show combines clever plotting, intriguing characters, and numerous twists, which are hallmarks of a great mystery. Vantreen emphasized the charm of the central duo and the blend of suspense, adventure, and wit that defines the series.

The acquisition represents a strategic addition to Five's drama offering. The broadcaster expressed delight in bringing this classic Agatha Christie title to its viewers. The decision to air the series during the Christmas period suggests an intention to capture the traditional audience for holiday television dramas, leveraging the comfort and familiarity associated with Christie's work during the festive months.

Competing Adaptations Define the Christie Market

The simultaneous development of Hercule and Tommy and Tuppence creates a unique moment in the market for Christie adaptations. Hercule, set to arrive on BritBox, must contend with the potential success of Tommy and Tuppence on Five. The competition is fierce, with both series aiming to capture the attention of devoted readers and casual viewers alike.

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For viewers, this period offers a dual opportunity to engage with different facets of the Christie universe. One series offers a deep dive into a single character, while the other provides a modern reimagining of a beloved duo. The success of these productions will likely influence future adaptations and the broader strategy of both streaming and broadcast platforms in securing literary crime fiction properties.