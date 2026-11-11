Agatha All Along Fans Will Love These Dark Fantasy Books

Fans craving witchy, morally grey drama can explore dark fantasy novels like Daughter of the Hunt and The Fox and the Devil, echoing Agatha All Along.

Fans who are still craving more witchy storytelling after Agatha All Along have a list of dark fantasy novels to turn to. The Marvel series, which starred Kathryn Hahn as the title character, delivered twisty dark fantasy, Marvel magic, and sapphic tension, and many viewers feel it set a high bar. With Visionquest wrapped up and the return of Scarlet Witch in Doomsday confirmed, the source argues that now is a good time to read books with the same appeal.

The read-alikes range from witches with dubious morals to complicated sapphic love stories and emotionally charged twists that do not pull punches. Among them are Daughter of the Hunt by K Arsenault Rivera, The Women Could Fly by Megan Giddings, The Fox and the Devil by Kiersten White, The Haunting of Lady Death by Maddie Martinez, and The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson.

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Daughter of the Hunt Mirrors the Doomed Romance

Daughter of the Hunt by K Arsenault Rivera, published in 2026, is the first pick for readers who want complicated sapphic love stories between powerful beings. One of the central tensions in Agatha All Along is the doomed romance between Agatha and Lady Death, a cosmic being with power over life and death.

The novel reimagines the myth of Iphigenia and Artemis in a setting that blends modern-day life with mythical fantasy. Iphigenia has lived her entire life in the same building as part of her family's curse. When she is sacrificed to Artemis, she finds newfound freedom, learns to hunt, and discovers that she just might like being hunted herself.

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Witchy Dystopias and Vampire Hunters on the Page

The Women Could Fly, published in 2022 by Megan Giddings, is billed as a fantasy twist on dystopian classics such as The Handmaid's Tale. The book is set in a world where witchcraft is both very real and very dangerous, and where marriage by age 30 is all but mandatory. Its protagonist is still struggling to move on after a devastating, mysterious loss.

When an opportunity appears, the protagonist abandons everything she knows to seek answers and perhaps more power in a world that wants her to be powerless. The Fox and the Devil, published in 2026 by Kiersten White, follows Anneke, the daughter of the possibly mad scientist Van Helsing. Anneke has devoted her life to tracking down the mysterious woman she believes murdered him, and that cat-and-mouse game with Diavola escalates over decades.

Phantom and Puritan Retellings for Witchy Readers

The Haunting of Lady Death by Maddie Martinez is a dark, sapphic retelling of The Phantom of the Opera. The book features its own version of Lady Death, and like Agatha, its protagonist Kasia strikes a deal with Death that could cost her everything. Kasia has trained her entire life to be a concertmaster, but her heritage bars her from even auditioning.

The Haunting of Lady Death comes out on February 9, 2027, and readers can pre-order it now. The Year of the Witching, published in 2020 by Alexis Henderson, offers a different kind of witchy escape. A young woman who chafes against her puritanical society seeks refuge in the dangerous, forbidden Darkwood, making it a dark feminist fantasy for fans who miss the woods-wandering scenes of Agatha All Along.