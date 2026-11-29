Imajinari, Miles Films and three partners form Sinerona to back new Indonesian production houses with financing and distribution.

‘Agak Laen,’ ‘Ada Apa Dengan Cinta? ’ Producers Launch Indonesian Consortium Sinerona to Back New Production Houses at JAFF Market Bali Studio That Rebuilt Postwar Malaya for Netflix’s ‘The Ghost and the Gun’ Sets Sights on International Shoots, a consortium that will help new production houses fund, market and release their films in a crowded local theatrical market.in Yogyakarta by Ernest Prakasa of Imajinari, who moderated the session, alongside Lesmana, FX Iwan of Jagartha, Yonathan Nugroho of Trinity Optima Production and M. Noviar Rahman of Navvaros.

The partners also presented Sinerona’s first two projects. Scout Willis, Will Peltz and Kurt Deimer to Star in Indie Thriller 'The Prostitute' The partners have backed some of Indonesia’s biggest recent hits. Imajinari, which Prakasa co-founded in 2021, produced comedy “Agak Laen,” which drew 9.1 million admissions in 2024, with Jagartha and Trinity among its co-producers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Its follow-up, “Agak Laen: Menyala Pantiku,” overtook “Avengers: Endgame” this year to become the most-watched film in Indonesian history, with more than 10.98 million admissions. Miles Films produced the 2002 teen romance “Ada Apa dengan Cinta? ” and its 2025 musical reboot “Rangga & Cinta,” directed by Riri Riza.