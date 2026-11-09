Against the odds, this teen soldier survived the horrors of WWI France and returned to Alaska

Dick Lander, who was part of a perilous observance squad, was only 17 when he volunteered for the war.

Part of a continuing weekly series on Alaska history by local historian David Reamer. Have a question about Anchorage or Alaska history or an idea for a future article?

Go to the form at the bottom of this story. Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria was assassinated in Sarajevo on June 28, 1914, the incident that flamed existing national disputes into open conflict, what is now known as World War I. Optimistic world citizens in the 1910s rather idealistically named it “the war to end war,” a slogan somewhat popularized or inspired by the 1914 H.G. Wells book “The War That Will End War.

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” In short order, the phrase became a cynical touchstone, the fodder for morbid observations and dark humor. As of June 28, 1914, Dick Lander was just 14 years old, hopefully obsessed with anything other than European politics. Three years later to the day, he landed in France, eventually bound for the front lines. The Anchorage newspaper described him as the first Alaska volunteer to reach France.

And happily, Lander survived to write and talk about the experience. Richard Evans Lander was born in Chicago on July 23, 1899, to parents Harry and Harriet Evans Lander. Harry, known as “Uncle Harry” in Alaska, was a wide-traveling, fortune-hunting raconteur of the highest order. The elder Lander headed north to Dawson in the latter days of the great gold rush and sold a herd of cattle there for significant gain.

If he had left the Yukon there, he would have been a well-above average member of the rush, more successful than most gold seekers. Instead, he stayed and tried mining, which left him broke. Uncle Harry subsequently bounced out of, back to, and around Alaska, from Fairbanks in its own gold rush heyday to Idaho. He wound up in the Willow Creek district, settled into a cabin on the Little Susitna.

At some point, his wife and young son joined him there. The United States officially entered the war on April 6, 1917. On May 25, the younger Lander was in Anchorage on business where he encountered two other young men. And together they decided to enlist, the first volunteers from the area.

F.B. Wood, who did double duty as town postmaster and recruiting officer, witnessed the enrollment. Now, Lander had one problem: He was only 17 years old. A week earlier, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Selective Service Act, which required all men aged 21 to 30 to register for a military draft.

It was later expanded to include all men aged 18 through 45. But you still had to be at least 18 to enlist voluntarily. So, Lander lied. As the Anchorage Daily Times coyly noted, “He aged the three or four years necessary to pass the preliminary examination while walking to the post office where he signed the honor roll.

” Army records listed him as 20 1/2 years old at enlistment. If an underage teen enlisted, his parents could petition the service for a discharge. In Lander’s case, he returned home and received his parents’ enthusiastic blessing. His father was thereafter prone to telling others that if his son hadn’t volunteered, “he would have felt like whipping him.

” From home, the young Dick Lander stopped at Knik — the long-since-abandoned town on the other side of the water from Anchorage — then headed Outside. His first destination was Fort Lawton at Seattle, where he passed a more thorough physical examination.

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Then he went to Fort Bliss in Texas, where he was assigned to Battery E of the 5th Field Artillery Regiment. From Texas, the Alaskan was shipped to New Jersey, where his unit joined the expeditionary force under General John J. Pershing that landed at Saint-Nazaire, France, in June. Battery E often served as a sacrifice battery, meaning it was usually placed in more exposed, forward positions.

In other words, they were better positioned to fire on the enemy than to protect themselves. All told, they saw action in some of the bloodiest battles of the war, including Cantigny, Château-Thierry, Soissons, Saint-Mihiel, and the concluding Meuse-Argonne Offensive, Lander along for the ride. The Alaskan himself occasionally labored as an orderly and in the unit supply office, but he primarily served in what was called the observance squad.

The three-man crew ran telephone lines ahead of the artillery and scouted targets. One man handled the wires. Another was the lieutenant, who did lieutenant things.

Then there was Lander, who made the actual observations and transmitted details on wind, range, elevations and positions. The observance squad typically positioned itself immediately behind the front line, well in advance of the artillery and main infantry force. Lander’s gear included a tripod, binoculars and range finders. Because of the special equipment, he carried only one weapon: a revolver.

The young man, separated from home by ocean, continent and conflict, wrote frequently to his mother. She allowed the Daily Times to run excerpts from two September 2018 missives in its Nov. 8, 1918 edition. Upon his return, the same paper ran a lengthy article about his experiences in the May 19, 1919 issue. From the beginning of the first letter, “We are in the midst of the big fighting but always find time to read and enjoy your letters.

During the lull I am writing you a few lines. We had quite a lively summer, first in the fighting in Cantigny then at Chateau-Thierry. We attacked Soissons, which as you know by now was entirely successful. As a whole we were lucky.

” “We are constantly on the move, changing positions and advancing. We never go back. We are all hoping this war will soon be over and we can come home. There are many beautiful sights in France and many, many sad ones.

It makes a fellow sore every time we enter a town formerly occupied by the Germans. ” Though American forces first reached the continent in June 1917, their first major battle did not occur until May 28, 1918, the Battle of Cantigny. Upon arrival, there were training camps, with deployment further slowed by equipment shortages and Pershing’s refusal to disperse American troops into Allied units.

During assaults, the observance squad had to advance with the shock troops at the front of the lines. At the sound of the whistle, the soldiers went over the top. They climbed from their trenches and scrambled as fast as they could through the exposed no man’s land. Cantigny was Lander’s first experience with going over the top.

In his 1919 interview, he said, “Waiting for the signal was far more trying than the actual undertaking. ” Lander downplayed the immensity of the carnage, either sparing his mother the details or himself the necessity to relive the horrors.

“The German soldiers burn as much as they can before leaving and destroy property everywhere they can. We advance so fast that we can put out many of the fires they started, but cannot save the priceless works of art, bric-a-brac and household goods. ” Regarding the people, he wrote, “It will be hard to realize the pitiful state of affairs that exist in some of these towns. The bread question was a serious one here.

Until the arrival of the allied armies, the natives could not get bread nor sugar without a card, and they only received meat once a week. When you realize that bread is their principal diet you can know what a hard time they have had. ” Supply chain issues plagued the Army as well.

From the 1919 interview-fueled Daily Times article, “In the Toul sector the first division experienced some severe fighting, but worse weather in the way of cold rains. They also suffered from the lack sufficient clothing and at times proper food. This, however, was due to the lack of organization which was rapidly being remedied by the close of the war. ” From an isolated upbringing in Alaska, he was seeing new aspects of humanity, new extremes in behavior and conditions.

Poison gas was used on a large scale for the first time during World War I. Around 90,000 troops died during the war from poison gas.

“There was a lot of gas to contend with,” wrote Lander, “but it wasn’t as bad as you hear about, at least we came through all right. We were in it for eight solid hours but of course wore our gas masks. I was running lines most of the time and got away without dying anyway. ” On Sept. 21, 1918, he wrote, “The boys all say they will see Berlin before Christmas.

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Must close now. Will write again at first opportunity, your loving son, Private R.E. Lander. ” He did eventually reach Germany but never saw Berlin.

The fighting continued right up to the Armistice on Nov. 11, the end of the war, the first war to end all wars. Lander went over the top several more times, each time perhaps the most exposed and least defended member of the charge. Through the gas and bullets and explosions, he somehow emerged totally unscathed. In one of his letters, he declared, “The grass is still green here and lots of native flowers.

” He was a young man after all, more accurately thrust through a threshold from childhood to maturity by context rather than preparation. Part of him was still the boy who took note of all the flowers. The other part was the man surrounded by death, who saw those same fields torn asunder, tilled by artillery. He was honorably discharged in April 1919 and back in Alaska by that May.

On his way back north, he unexpectedly ran into another young veteran, another Alaska volunteer. LeRoy Vestal of Juneau had served in Battery B before being wounded in the Forest of Argonne. Lander collapsed into tears at the unexpected sight.

From the Daily Times, “Their joy was unbounded and they were perfectly excusable in their affectionate greeting, for they had seen death and carnage, humor and pathos; they had suffered together, they had fought the same fight, and what is more glorious than all, they had gone over the top together. ” Otherwise, he was eager to leave the past behind.

Upon his return, the Daily Times noted he was “reticent in telling” about his time in France, and had to be coerced into sharing tales. Many of his battery mates, of course, were not as fortunate, other sons, husbands and fathers. They had been his friends, his countrymen. Perhaps he remembered too clearly those that would not see home again.

Of the 250 original members of his battery, only 12 others survived to the end. Harriet Evans Lander died in February 1919. She did not see her son successfully return from the war. Harry Lander retired to Michigan and died of multiple strokes in 1930.

Richard Evans “Dick” Lander died on May 17, 1946, in a construction accident on Shemya. He is buried in the Sitka National Cemetery. Key sources: “Alaskan Slugged, Robbed in Tacoma. ” Seward Daily Gateway .

January 5, 1927, 1.

“Anchorage Boy Is with Troops Under Pershing. ” Anchorage Daily Times . January 10, 1918, 11.

“Eleven Enlistments by Postmaster Wood. ” Seward Daily Gateway . July 12, 1917, 6.

“Harry Lander, Pioneer of Northland, Reaches End. ” Kusko Times . September 20, 1930, 2.

“Honored Soldier Returns. ” Anchorage Daily Times . May 17, 1919, 8. Lander, David.

History of the Lander Family of Virginia and Kentucky . Chicago: Regan Printing House, 1926.

“R.E. Landers Writes Mother. ” Anchorage Daily Times . November 8, 1918, 5.

“Rich E. Lander Returns from Long Service. ” Anchorage Daily Times . May 19, 1919, 3.