AG Blanche clashes with anchor asking whether it's his 'job' to defend the Trump administration

Attorney General Todd Blanche clashed with CNN's Dana Bash over his vow to defend the Trump administration against recent Democratic congressional threats.

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” | The Craig Carton ShowAG Todd Blanche questioned on CNN whether defending Trump admin is his job Attorney General Todd Blanche pushed back against CNN's Dana Bash over whether he considered it his "job" to defend members of the Trump administration.repeatedly clashed with CNN host Dana Bash Sunday after explaining how he and the Department of Justice will respond to recent Democratic threats to investigate the Trump administration. Since the Democratic Party's midterm election sweep, several prominent Democrats have used the opportunity to threaten legal action against President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif. , who is poised to lead the House Oversight Committee, posted"lawyer up" in response to the midterm wins, as well as the news thatwriting that the Attorney General of the United States and the Department of Justice would defend the White House chief of staff, leading the"State of the Union" host to ask whether his job is focused on Trump Cabinet members.

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"Do you see it as your job as attorney general to represent anyone in the administration being investigated by Congress?

" Bash said. "Wait, do I see it as my job? " Blanche responded. "The Constitution sees it as my job.

Just in every administration, the Department of Justice represents members of the executive who are brought in front of Congress. So, there is nothing unique to me saying that. Every attorney general in history represents members of the administration.

" "And this idea that Congressman Garcia comes out and says, 'Oh, no, no. Stephen Miller needs his own personal lawyer. ' I would suggest he read the Constitution," he continued. "If he doesn't have a copy, I can arrange to send him one. But the Constitution absolutely protects members of the executive, and I am the attorney general, and as that, like I do every day, we represent members of the administration who go in front of Congress.

That's nothing unique to me.

" "No, no, no," Blanche said. "They have a very unique role in oversight, I agree. Have you been listening to the rhetoric the past couple of days? You honestly think that all they’re doing is talking about their oversight obligations, when they’re talking about going after basically every member of the Cabinet?

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They’re talking about impeachments. They’re talking about going after companies, private companies, who happen to have made investments in this country over the past couple years. That is not oversight. I welcome oversight.

Oversight is exactly something they should be doing.

" "So are you saying that you are going to investigate them? " Bash said, referencing Trump's recent Truth Social post encouraging an investigation against Democrats. "And what you just described, is there a crime there? "investigation against some Democrats"You have free speech in this country.

You are allowed to be critical of President Trump, of me, of this administration," Blanche said.

"But when the threats become so vile and so dangerous that you are telling people in college that they better be careful if they want toRep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif. , has repeatedly told Republican leaders and Trump allies to"Lawyer up" since the Democratic Party swept the midterm elections. Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.