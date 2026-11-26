Afton 'Star' Burton, formerly engaged to Charles Manson, is romantically linked to actor Vincent Gallo. Details on their connection and Burton's past with the cult leader are revealed.

Afton Star Burton, the woman formerly engaged to notorious cult leader Charles Manson, has emerged from near-total anonymity with a new relationship connected to the entertainment industry. The 39-year-old was recently photographed in Tucson, Arizona, alongside actor and musician Vincent Gallo, who is 65 years old. This sighting marks the first public confirmation of a romantic link between Burton and Gallo, decades after her high-profile association with the infamous killer.

Burton and Gallo Sparking Romance in Tucson

Afton 'Star' Elaine Burton and Vincent Gallo were observed together on the ninth anniversary of Charles Manson's death, which occurred in November 2017. The couple was spotted outside the studio Gallo owns in Tucson, where he creates artwork and sells T-shirts for $666 apiece through his website. Burton arrived at the location driving a matte black Land Rover Defender to retrieve a phone from her live-in partner before taking it to an Apple Store near their $5 million mansion.

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The visual similarities between Burton's current appearance and her past with Manson remain striking. Dressed in a black hoodie and miniskirt, she retains her trademark long dark hair. Her styling evokes the iconic images of the Manson Family women Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Susan Atkins during their 1970 murder trial. Gallo, known for his role in the film Buffalo 66, remains dark-haired and mustachioed, creating a pairing that draws immediate attention from observers familiar with Burton's history.

From Illinois to California Following Charles Manson

Burton's journey to California began when she was just 19 years old, moving from her native Bunker Hill, Illinois, to be closer to Charles Manson. Raised in a devout Mormon household, she initially connected with the imprisoned killer through letters inspired by his environmentalist motto, ATWA, which stands for Air, Trees, Water, and Animals. Despite the objections of her parents, Burton relocated to Corcoran, California, around 2005, living in a modest apartment in a shabby block near the maximum-security California State Prison, Corcoran.

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Her devotion to Manson deepened over more than a decade of regular visits. In 2012, Burton reportedly demonstrated her commitment by carving an X onto her forehead, a gesture mirroring the marks worn by the Manson Family women during their trial. The two advanced their relationship to a brief engagement in 2014, when Burton was 26 and Manson was 80 years old. During this period, Burton maintained that she was drawn to his environmental views and believed he was innocent of the 1969 murder sprees committed by his acolytes, including the killing of Sharon Tate.

Engagement Dissolved Amidst Controversy and Death

The relationship between Burton and Manson ended abruptly in February 2015, just months after the engagement was publicized. The split reportedly stemmed from Manson's suspicion regarding Burton's alleged plans to embalm his body and display his corpse in a glass coffin after his death. Burton never confirmed or denied these specific plans, which were initially reported by the New York Post. Manson died in November 2017 at the age of 83 while serving life in prison for his role in one of the most notorious murder sprees of the 20th century.

Following Manson's death, his remains were cremated in March 2018, and his ashes were scattered on a mountainside near Porterville, California. Burton largely retreated from the public spotlight after his death, avoiding media attention for several years. Her renewed visibility with Vincent Gallo coincides with meetings held to discuss the details of a biopic about Manson that never reached production. This new chapter in Burton's life continues to generate interest due to the eerie parallels between her past associations and her current connections in the arts world.