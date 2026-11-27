Afton 'Star' Burton, formerly engaged to Charles Manson, is now linked with actor Vincent Gallo. Details emerge on their meeting in Tucson and her history with the cult leader.

Afton Star Elaine Burton, the woman formerly engaged to convicted murderer Charles Manson, has resurfaced in public media with new romantic developments nearly a decade after the cult leader's death. Now aged 39, Burton was recently photographed in Tucson, Arizona, alongside acclaimed actor and artist Vincent Gallo, who is 65 years old. The sighting marks a significant shift for Burton, who largely withdrew from public view following the November 2017 passing of Manson.

Meeting Vincent Gallo in Tucson

Vincent Gallo and Afton Burton were spotted together outside a studio Gallo owns in Tucson, Arizona, on the ninth anniversary of Charles Manson's death. Gallo, known for his role in the film Buffalo 66, creates artwork and T-shirts at this location, which are sold through his website for $666 apiece. Burton, who arrived in a matte black Land Rover Defender, collected a phone from the property before driving to a nearby Apple Store. She did not enter the studio but was seen engaging in animated conversation with Gallo outside the premises.

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History With Charles Manson Explained

Burton first became entangled with the Manson Family narrative after moving from Bunker Hill, Illinois, to Corcoran, California, around 2005. She was just 19 years old at the time and defied her devout Mormon parents to live in a modest apartment near the maximum security California State Prison, Corcoran. Her interest was initially sparked by Manson's environmentalist motto, ATWA, which stands for Air, Trees, Water, and Animals. She began by writing letters to him, and their relationship eventually progressed to regular phone calls and in-person visits.

The devotion Burton showed was extreme, notably carving an X onto her forehead in 2012. This act mirrored the markings worn by Manson Family members Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Susan Atkins during their 1970 trial. In 2014, when Burton was 26 and Manson was 80, the pair announced they were engaged. However, Burton insisted she believed Manson was innocent of the 1969 murder spree that claimed the life of eight-months-pregnant actress Sharon Tate and seven others in Los Angeles.

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Burton And Gallo Relationship Details

The renewed association between Burton and Vincent Gallo appears rooted in professional and personal intersections surrounding the legacy of Charles Manson. The two became close after Manson's death, reportedly meeting to discuss the development of a biopic about the cult leader that ultimately did not proceed. Despite the public nature of the recent sightings, neither Burton nor Gallo has officially confirmed their romantic relationship. Gallo remains a dark-haired, mustachioed figure whose appearance draws comparisons to the younger years of the infamous killer.

Burton's current attire of a black hoodie and miniskirt, combined with her long dark hair, has again drawn visual parallels to the Manson Family women who appeared in court during the late 1960s. Charles Manson was cremated in March 2018, and his ashes were scattered on a mountainside near Porterville, California. The engagement between Burton and Manson was broken off by February 2015, following reports that Manson suspected Burton intended to embalm his body and place it in a glass coffin upon his death.