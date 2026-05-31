Aftersun: The Quiet Masterpiece of the 2020s Becomes Free to Stream

Charlotte Wells' directorial debut Aftersun, starring Paul Mescal, stands out as a subtle yet profound masterpiece of the 2020s. The film, which earned Mescal an Oscar nomination, captured hearts with its tender portrayal of a father-daughter holiday that masks deeper emotional undercurrents. Made on a shoestring budget with modest funding, it achieved impressive global box office success. Its critical reputation continues to ascend, and starting June 1, 2026, it will be available for free streaming on Plex in the United States.

The word masterpiece gets thrown around a lot by cinema fans, but a selection of movies from the current decade deserve the title. From the innovative Nickel Boys and Denis Villeneuve's ambitious sci-fi sequel Dune: Part Two, to Ryan Coogler's Academy darling Sinners and the soul-shattering The Zone of Interest, the 2020s boast some truly incredible films.

However, no masterpiece from this decade is as quietly impressive as Charlotte Wells' feature directorial debut, Aftersun. A big breakout for star Paul Mescal, just two years before he was leading Ridley Scott's swords-and-sandals legacy sequel Gladiator II, Aftersun followed Mescal's young father Calum as he takes his 11-year-old daughter Sophie (Frankie Corio) on holiday to a Turkish resort.

However, beyond the sandy beaches and cocktails, a devastating reality is unfolding. For his performance, Mescal earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, although he would eventually lose out on the prize to Brendan Fraser's comeback performance in The Whale. Although its production budget is unknown, it's clear that Aftersun would've been made for very little, especially considering its £350,000 National Lottery and Scottish Government funding.

At the box office, considering it's such a small movie with a difficult plot to market, Aftersun performed admirably, scoring a global haul of $9.7 million, with almost all coming from international markets. Four years later, and with the movie's reputation continuing to grow as more discover this unique, moving story, Aftersun is about to be available to stream for free. Starting on June 1, 2026, you can watch Aftersun for free on Plex in the U.S





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