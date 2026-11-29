There are have been more than 100 aftershocks since the first quake, and that number is expected to rise. It's 'bit more active than average [but] well within the normal range,' one expert says.

But a succession of aftershocks from Saturday’s magnitude 5 temblor under Santa Monica Bay, about 3 miles off the coast of Hermosa Beach, has kept many residents on edge.

There are have been more than 100 aftershocks since the first quake, and that number is expected to rise. Scientists said the aftershock sequence seemed pretty active.

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Some have been felt over a wide area, including a 4.5 magnitude at 11:41 a.m.; a magnitude 4.0 at 2:08 p.m., a magnitude 3.9 at 2:27 p.m.; and a magnitude 4.0 at 8:08 p.m. Theat 11:41 a.m. caused Manhattan Beach to close its pier as a precaution and the Redondo Beach Harbor Patrol to inspect its pier by boat. The beach at Hermosa Beach was closed to determine whether its pier was structurally safe.