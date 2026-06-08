Afternoon Wire: Police search for Ohio shooting suspects; Trump dismisses Iran war claims; retailers note consumer shift

Multiple stories include police searching for suspects in an Ohio shooting that wounded 12 near a street festival, Trump dismissing claims that Iran betrays his 'no new wars' message, retailers observing US consumers rethinking spending, and other brief news items.

The Afternoon WirePolice search for suspects in Ohio shooting that wounded 12 near a street festivalTrump dismisses idea that Iran betrays his 'no new wars' campaign messageNo watch party at Madison Square Garden with Trump attending Game 3 of the NBA FinalsFrom unfilled gas tanks to fewer frills, retailers see US consumers rethink their spendingViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular musicPope Leo XIV draws 1.2 million to Mass and challenges Europe to acknowledge its Christian rootsTerremoto de magnitud 7,8 sacude el sur de Filipinas, causando algunos daños y un tsunami de 1 metro

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular musicPope Leo XIV draws 1.2 million to Mass and challenges Europe to acknowledge its Christian rootsTerremoto de magnitud 7,8 sacude el sur de Filipinas, causando algunos daños y un tsunami de 1 metro





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Ohio Shooting Trump Iran Consumer Spending Repair Cafes Wild Horses

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Multiple people have been shot near a festival in Toledo, Ohio, authorities sayMultiple people were shot Saturday afternoon near a community street festival in Toledo, Ohio, police said.

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At least 12 people shot at an Ohio festival and a search for suspects is still ongoing, police sayMultiple people were shot Saturday afternoon near a community street festival in Toledo, Ohio, police said.

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Afternoon Wire: Ohio Shooting, Trump Events, and Global News RoundupA collection of top stories including an Ohio shooting with 12 wounded, legal challenges to UFC fight at White House, security measures at MSG for NBA finals with Trump, and various international and domestic news items from AP.

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Israel Launches New Strikes on Iranian Military Targets Amid Trump's WarningIsrael's military launched a new wave of strikes on Iranian military targets in western and central Iran, just moments after a stern warning from President Trump not to retaliate against Iran. The strikes came after a series of missile attacks between Iran and Israel. Trump had called Benjamin Netanyahu and warned that calls all the shots, ordering both sides to stop the battle after Israel's strikes this weekend on Beirut and Iran's strikes on Northern Israel Sunday. Trump was insistent on forging a peace deal with Iran.

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