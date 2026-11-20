Afterlife with Archie co-creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared some thoughts on social media about the big casting news.

"Yes, yes, James Bond this, James Bond that, but in OTHER casting news… 🤗 More to come SOON, but I'm BEYOND excited and grateful to be continuing my lifelong friendships with Archie and the gang… ESPECIALLY with this incredibly talented group of young actors… Welcome to Riverdale, Vasco, Aliyah, Sarah, Angel, and Chloe… Say your prayers and kissed your loved ones goodbye, 'cause the end of the world is HAPPENING… 🧟🧟‍♀️🧟‍♀️🧟❤️📹👑🌹🔥💎🐐🌊🙏🏼🚁☠️☠️☠️☠️,", Aguirre-Sacasa shared an image of Abbott holding a Betty-themed copy of an Archie Comics comic book, adding,"The first in a series… You had us at the ponytail, Sarah… 😉🚀❤️📹👀🧟👑💔☠️.

"turns the all-American town of Riverdale into a zombie-overrun apocalypse – where the only thing scarier than the undead is trying to survive your teenage years. When a supernatural spell from a certain teen witch backfires, unleashing an army of the possessed dead upon Riverdale, Archie and his friends must fight to stay alive, testing the friendships, romances, and loyalties that have always held them together.

Also read ‘Afterlife With Archie’ Disney+ Show Casts Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and Sabrina the Teenage Witch

) is a teenager in the midst of an identity crisis, caught between who he was and who he's becoming , navigating shifting friendships with Betty and Veronica. As the stakes around him become life-or-death, Archie faces a choice no son should ever have to make, with consequences that will haunt him forever.

) puts up a brave, fabulous front, but beneath her devil-may-care exterior is a reservoir of sadness that's drawn her closer to the family she's chosen, rather than to the one she was born into. As an unholy darkness overtakes Riverdale, Veronica feels more alone than ever, until something unexpected begins to stir in the shadows, beckoning to her.

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) is a star swimmer who feels most at home in the water, where she finds solace and escape from a complicated home life. Raised to be self-reliant, she makes a fateful secret wish—one that seemingly comes true in a terrifying, unexpected way—that will test and transform her closest friendships and push her fraught family ever closer to the brink.

) pitches in however he can for his family, especially when it comes to looking out for his kid sister Jellybean. And though he's best buds with Archie, he still feels like he's on the outside of high school, looking in. Until the unthinkable happens, and he sets off a chain of events that changes everything, including the order of the natural world—as well as Jughead's own underdog status in it.

), to most of her neighbors, is the weird, homeschooled orphan girl who lives with her Aunties at the edge of town. But we know better—Sabrina's, in fact, a teenage half-witch, in a secret relationship with the delivery boy from Pop's. But an even darker fate awaits her.

) has been tapped to direct the pilot and the second episode and will serve as an executive producer on both episodes. Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Set for February 19th, Apple TV released a teaser and images for Presumed Innocent Season 2, starring Rachel Brosnahan and Matthew Rhys. Yellowjackets Returns!

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Your Late-Night S04E01:"Hivemind" PreviewFor those of you waiting for the 12 am PT/3 am ET episode drop, here's our late-night preview for Dexter: Resurrection S02E04:"Young Blood.

"Who will be left standing for Season 3? Expect answers during the second season finale of Paramount+'s MobLand, S02E10:"The Queen is Dead.

"Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk isn't sure what the future holds for the franchise, but he does expect to return to it"someday. "Presumed Innocent Season 2: Brosnahan & Rhys Face Off This February Set for February 19th, Apple TV released a teaser and images for Presumed Innocent Season 2, starring Rachel Brosnahan and Matthew Rhys.

William Shatner thinks the late Bea Arthur has long been overdue to be made a Disney princess, given her role in the Star Wars Holiday Special. Yellowjackets Returns! Your Late-Night S04E01:"Hivemind" PreviewFor those of you waiting for the 12 am PT/3 am ET episode drop, here's our late-night preview for Dexter: Resurrection S02E04:"Young Blood. "