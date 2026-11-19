Disney+ officially casts Vasco Faria and Aliyah Mastin as leads in the Afterlife with Archie zombie adaptation, joining Angel Rivera and Sarah Abbott.

Disney+ has officially confirmed the primary casting for its upcoming horror series Afterlife with Archie, marking a significant milestone in the development of the zombie-themed adaptation of the Riverdale universe. The streaming giant has selected five young actors to portray the iconic characters from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Fracavilla's comic book series, which reimagines the sleepy town of Riverdale amidst a spreading undead epidemic.

Lead Cast Selection for Horror Reboot

Vasco Faria is set to take on the titular role of Archie Andrews, bringing his experience from the London-based film Your Fault to the lead in this high-stakes drama. He will be joined by Aliyah Mastin, known for her role in Paradise, who will portray Veronica Lodge. The casting duo forms the central romantic pair of the original series, now thrust into a nightmare scenario that demands both emotional depth and physical intensity from the actors.

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Supporting Cast Joins Zombie Apocalypse Plot

Completing the core ensemble are Sarah Abbott, Angel Rivera, and Chloe Avakian, who round out the main five characters. Sarah Abbott, recognized for her work in The Body, will play Betty Cooper, while Angel Rivera steps into the enigmatic role of Jughead Jones. Chloe Avakian, who gained attention for her role in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, will portray Sabrina Spellman, a character familiar to audiences from her own separate television franchise as Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Production Leadership and Creative Vision

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa returns as the showrunner and executive producer to guide this adaptation, ensuring the tonal shift from teen drama to horror is handled with precision. Greg Berlanti also serves as a producer on the project, lending his extensive experience in television production to the series. The creative team has worked closely with the original comic creators to maintain the integrity of the source material while translating the graphic novel's unique aesthetic for a live-action streaming format.

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Source Material and Narrative Premise

The series is based on the Afterlife with Archie comic series, which debuted years after the original Archie comics concluded. In this reimagined storyline, a zombie apocalypse begins to spread through Riverdale, starting with the infection of Jughead Jones and his dog, Hot Dog. The premise transforms the familiar small-town setting into a confined space of survival, where the characters must navigate moral dilemmas and physical threats posed by the undead outbreak.

Strategic Placement Within Disney+ Portfolio

This casting announcement comes approximately four months after the initial revelation that Disney+ had picked up the series for development. The selection of this specific ensemble suggests a focus on fresh talent that can carry the emotional weight of a genre-bending narrative. By adapting a mature-themed comic originally published under the Archie Comics banner, Disney+ is diversifying its content library with a horror entry that appeals to older demographics traditionally associated with the network's more family-friendly offerings.