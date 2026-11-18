After the Sooners struggled for most of the season, they've found some momentum since Jason Witten took over pla

Oklahoma fans celebrate following the college football game between the Sooners and Ole Miss at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Sarah Phipps | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect NORMAN — Just a few weeks ago, it would've been laughable to think of Oklahoma as a ranked team again this season.

But riding a two-game winning streak, that's exactly where the Sooners are, coming in at No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings when they were revealed Tuesday night. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Oklahoma came in ahead of the two ranked teams it has beaten over the last two weeks. Florida came in at No. 24 and Ole Miss,Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables.

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He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City.

Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.