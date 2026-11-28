Bohm was the Phils’ top pick in the 2018 draft. Another top pick, Aidan Miller, could succeed him at third base.

Bohm was the Phils’ top pick in the 2018 draft. Another top pick, Aidan Miller, could succeed him at third base. Sean Kane and Spencer McKercher discuss the latest news on Alec Bohm and what it could mean for the Phillies and Bohm going forward.

Alec Bohm, whose seven-season run with the Phillies was marked by ups and downs, is moving on to the Kansas City Royals. Major league sources confirmed that Bohm will sign a two-year, $20 million contract with the Royals and become their regular third baseman. Bohm, 30, became a free agent last month and the Phillies did not look to retain him with a qualifying offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Phillies had dangled Bohm on the trade market each of the last two winters as they looked to change the mix of the ballclub so it was no surprise the team let him play out his contract in 2026. Bohm was the Phillies’ top pick – No. 3 overall – in the 2018 draft. He hit .273 with a .735 OPS in 874 games with the club after breaking in during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.