The Golden State Warriors played offense with a fury that suggests they finally have gotten past the hangover following Stephen Curry's injury.

The Golden State Warriors played offense with a fury that suggests they finally have gotten past the hangover following Stephen Curry's injury. Warriors guard Brandon Williams speaks to reporters following Golden State’s 129-110 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at Chase Center.

SAN FRANCISCO – De’Anthony Melton was raining 3-pointers again. Draymond Green was flipping dimes for fun. Gui Santos was wearing out his battery pack. Brandin Podziemski couldn’t miss and Brandon Williams was back and in 2K mode.

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The Warriors on Wednesday night played offense with a fury that suggests they finally have gotten past the two-week hangover following Stephen Curry going down with an injury. over the Sacramento Kings reminds them that, after living below the 100-point mark for five consecutive games in Curry’s absence, they can find buckets without him.