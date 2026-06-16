After Threats, lawsuits and chaos, Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech going their separate ways

Brendan Sorsby will not play college football at Texas Tech this season after a seven-day legal battle involving the NCAA and the Big 12 conference.

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These bets were flagged by law enforcement officials, who then turned them over to the NCAA.in Lubbock district court, where an injunction was granted that would have allowed him to suit up this season for the Red Raiders. Then came the backlash from across college athletics, with the Big 12 conference searching for ways in which it could possibly punish Texas Tech. That lawsuit from Sorsby is expected to be dropped on Tuesday morning, sources tell OutKick.

The school will also continue to support the quarterback in his battle off the field with an addiction to gambling. Also, Texas Tech officials are not going to be seeking a return of money already paid to Sorsby, with sources noting that the quarterback had already taken home a significant amount of earnings. Board of Regents chair, Cody Campbell, released a statement on Monday night, confirming these details.

"Texas Tech will not seek return of any amounts already paid to Brendan through his NIL agreements with the University," Campbell noted. Future Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby shouts during the first half of the game between the Houston Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Jan. 24, 2026.

The unfortunate part for all involved was how far Texas Tech was going in its route to potentially get him on the field this season. Last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to Big 12 officials, warning them that if the conference were to punish the school for playing Sorsby, the state would take them to court in return.

, who also threatened to sue the Big 12 conference, on behalf of Texas Tech, if there were any punishments handed down by the conference. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby of the Cincinnati Bearcats speaks with the media during Big 12 Media Days at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on July 8, 2025.last week, where they went over certain guardrails that were put into place for Sorsby once he was granted an injunction.

The video was obviously not received well, and officials at Texas Tech were enduring a tremendous amount of backlash from opposing conference leaders from across the Big 12. Over the last 24 hours, the conversation shifted within Lubbock, as the school knew that Big 12 officials were preparing to file a federal lawsuit regarding Sorsby.

Those within Sorsby's inner circle were starting to feel the pressure to go ahead and enter his name into the"I have no idea why they would try to justify this over the past week, it just made zero sense. The amount of heat that young man was getting, along with what was still to come, was not worth the hassle," one Power Four athletic director told OutKIck.

"Texas Tech should’ve made this decision on their own when he was first confronted by the NCAA. This is the reason why we have language in rev-share and NIL contracts that also correlate with NCAA rules. Brendan Sorsby of the Cincinnati Bearcats looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Nov. 1, 2025.

Cody Campbell making an appearance on the Dan Dakich show and trying to compare the situation to the fallout at Penn State with Jerry Sandusky only made this worse. Now, for all of the damage this has done over the past few weeks, Sorsby will move on to a professional career. In the meantime, Texas Tech will do whatever is needed to repair any type of fractured relationships within the Big 12 this has caused.





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