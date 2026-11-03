After thousands of reader votes, this is the canonical Italian Hoagie recipe

In October, we asked you to build your perfect Italian Hoagie. Now the results are in.

We asked you to build the perfect Italian hoagie It’s election day and the votes are in. We finally know what Philadelphians think about the most important issue of the moment: Seeded or plain rolls for their hoagies?

In October, we asked you to build your perfect Italian Hoagie . Thousands of readers took part in democracy. This is the canonical Italian Hoagie, as voted by you.

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“The topping that matters the most is that seeding on top of the roll,” said reader Laurie Scott. Most readers agreed with Scott as 65% of readers preferred a seeded over a plain roll.

However, old-school Philadelphians might remember that hoagies used to come without seeds . The only gray areas left on the roll debate is toasted or not toasted and scooped or not. Genoa Salami won by a landslide. It was joined by capicola and prosciutto – both featured in a slim majority of hoagies.

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Coming in last, Pepperoni and Coteghino were niche choices. While most readers were happy with our meat selections, one was requested that we missed: soppressata. Provolone dominated the cheese vote, with sharp easily winning. When asked what we missed, reader Jacqueline Rearden said: “The Freedom to choose more than one cheese, including Swiss.

” Mozzarella was also a top requested addition. The winning toppings were almost universally selected. There was not much controversy in choosing lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, and oregano. The losing toppings however caused a bit of a stir in our submissions.

“Mayonnaise on an Italian hoagie is a sacrilege,” said reader Ellen Brennan. She was not the only reader that had an issue with mayo – which only seasoned a quarter of submitted hoagies. Elsewhere, you let us know that pickles and peppers have no place on an Italian hoagie. According to Inquirer readers, the perfect Italian hoagie has a delicious combination of meats and cheeses and plays it safe with toppings.

Many of our best hoagie spots offer an Italian hoagie that also includes genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto and provolone, so getting your hands on the perfect Italian isn’t a difficult task. Our reporting is directly supported by reader subscriptions. If you want more journalism like this story, please subscribe today