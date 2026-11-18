'It’s not that deep.'

I get to spend my days writing all about the pop culture stories that your group chats are talking about.has been on our screens for the best part of a decade now, and in that time, discussions about her appearance have become increasingly rampant.

, Florence opened up about constantly being asked to make physical changes in her early career, telling the Telegraph,"whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in.

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", read,"I can't look at Botoxed faces anymore. I miss the faces that move. I miss women frowning and laughing without it looking painful. I am in my forties.

My peers are injecting all the wild out of themselves and I miss it. I miss it terribly. I'm so sorry. I don't mean this with judgement or to offend.

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I just miss the facial freedom of women.

"With this in mind, you can understand why fans were somewhat taken aback when Florence rocked up at the 17th Governors Awards on Nov. 15, looking a little", and on other platforms like IG and TikTok, people are dissecting her appearance in full video breakdowns. And now, Florence is putting a stop to it.

"Don't get me wrong, Florence Pugh still looks beautiful, but I think we can all collectively agree that Hollywood seems to have this thing against softer features," the creator said, suggesting that Florence had possibly used cosmetic enhancements to create a more"sculpted, snatched look. ""A lot of people are pointing out how Florence used to have full, beautiful cheeks that made her face super recognizable.

Now that her jaw is more defined, her chin is more pointier, her jaws are more sharp, it makes sense why people are wondering if she's had work done.

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"At the time of writing, the clip has been watched over 124,000 times, and in the comments section, Florence shared a message for viewers. "Guys. I turned 30. I’m a woman.

Body’s and faces change," she wrote.

"It’s not that deep, the fact that people can’t even tell between what’s aging and what’s surgery is disturbing. Sadly puppy fluff doesn’t last forever ❤️.

"Over on X, people are praising Florence for speaking out. "i’m glad florence stood up for herself about this tiring and nonsense discourse," one"Florence Pugh shouldn’t have had to comment on this, but I do really hate that when people notice any sort of change on female celebrities, they immediately assume plastic surgery or ozempic, as though no other explanations exist," another