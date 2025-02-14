After the Hunt: Release Date, Plot, and Cast Revealed

Amazon MGM's 'After the Hunt' starring Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri will premiere in limited theaters on October 10, 2025, followed by a nationwide release on October 17, 2025. The film centers around a college professor facing accusations against a colleague and the resurfacing of her own past secrets.

Amazon MGM has set a release date for its upcoming thriller, After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts , Andrew Garfield , and Ayo Edebiri . The film will debut in limited theaters on October 10, 2025, followed by a nationwide release on October 17, 2025. This date coincides with the wider release of Lionsgate's Good Fortune and Blumhouse's The Black Phone 2.After the Hunt delves into the narrative of Alma Olsson, played by Roberts, a college professor facing a personal and professional crossroads.

When a star pupil, Maggie Price (Edebiri), accuses one of her colleagues, Henrik Gibson (Garfield), of a serious offense, Alma's own past secrets threaten to surface. Michael Stuhlbarg portrays Frederik Olsson, Alma's husband, while Chloë Sevigny takes on the role of Kim. Lio Mehiel, Thaddea Graham, and Will Price round out the supporting cast.Nora Garrett penned the screenplay, marking her debut as a feature writer. Garrett, known for her acting roles in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and 8 Confessions in Los Angeles, also serves as an executive producer. After the Hunt is directed by Luca Guadagnino, renowned for his distinctive storytelling style and exploration of eroticism. His previous works, including Bones and All and Call Me by Your Name, have garnered critical acclaim and awards recognition. He will also produce the film alongside Garrett





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

After The Hunt Amazon MGM Julia Roberts Andrew Garfield Ayo Edebiri Luca Guadagnino Thriller Release Date October 2025

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GQ Bowl 2025: Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Collection Takes Center Stage in New OrleansGQ will partner with American designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla to present the inaugural GQ Bowl fashion show on February 7th at Hotel Peter & Paul in New Orleans. The event will showcase Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Bode Rec. collection, inspired by her father's football past and the vibrant festival culture of New Orleans. The show will be livestreamed on GQ.com and feature a VIP party and all-access coverage.

Read more »

Edmunds' hybrid SUV test: 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid vs 2025 Toyota RAV4 HybridIf you’re in the market for a hybrid SUV, don’t miss out on this comparison.

Read more »

Ten Fall 2025 Menswear Trends for Your 2025 MoodboardThese fall 2025 menswear trends paint a portrait of a fashion industry in flux as this year shapes up as one of transition.

Read more »

Super Bowl 2025 Trailers: A Glimpse into 2025's Most Anticipated FilmsSuper Bowl 2025 offered a spectacular showcase of upcoming films, with numerous trailers captivating audiences with their first looks at highly anticipated blockbusters. From adrenaline-pumping action to heartwarming adventures, the Super Bowl trailers provided a tantalizing glimpse into the cinematic experiences awaiting viewers in 2025.

Read more »

2025 Ford Explorer vs. 2025 Honda Pilot: Which Midsize SUV Is Right For You?Edmunds automotive experts put these SUVs head-to-head to help you decide. In a comparison of the 2025 Ford Explorer and 2025 Honda Pilot, Edmunds highlights the Explorer's new styling, updated interior, and advanced technology features. The Pilot, while recently redesigned, is less exciting to drive but boasts a smoother ride and better capability for outdoor adventures.

Read more »

Gracie Hunt Prepares for Super Bowl 2025: 'Lots of Hairspray' and a Touch of RoutineGracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, shares her game-day essentials and pre-Super Bowl routine as the Chiefs aim for a third consecutive championship appearance. Hunt reveals her secret to taming her naturally wavy hair, the contents of her game-day purse, and her hopes for a celebratory afterparty.

Read more »