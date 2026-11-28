Adventure seekers determined to walk among Himalayan giants continue to flock to Nepal, despite August’s cataclysmic disaster.

Khumbu Valley, Nepal — It’s hard to convince people you’re not crazy when you tell them you’re traveling to a country that’s just suffered a cataclysmic disaster.

The whole world saw the shocking images of the deadly deluge that buried entire communities in Nepal and claimed the lives of thousands of people, including hundreds of visiting foreigners, in August. I had already booked a trip to hike in the Everest region six weeks later. And my friends and family only had one question: “Is it safe to go there?

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” To walk among Himalayan giants, famed for their rugged beauty, and put your body to the test at altitude — that is why many tourists go to Nepal every year. The towering peaks that are a constant on the horizon in Nepal are much more than just the schist, gneiss and granite that they are made of. For Nepalis, they are sacred: considered guardians and dwelling places for deities.