The 'blue wave' that swept across the country may have also broken the Republican supermajority's hold on Utah's Capitol Hill.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The"blue wave" that swept across the country may have also broken the Republican supermajority's hold on Utah's Capitol Hill. On Friday night, lawmakers met in closed caucus meetings to choose their new leadership.

Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, lost his seat in the Republican primary election. But Senate Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore, R-Sandy, widely considered the frontrunner to replace him, was defeated in the general election by his Democratic challenger, Shana Anderson. Republican senators voted to install Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, as the new Senate President.

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"The public has lost some trust. I think we have to be real about that. We have to be humble about that and recognize that. We've lost their trust in a certain way," he told reporters at a news conference.

WATCH | After the 'blue wave,' new leadership is chosen on Utah's Capitol Hill After the 'blue wave,' new leadership is chosen on Utah's Capitol Hill Sen. Vickers said Utah has a lot of good things, but the elections are something to keep in mind about what the public wants.

"We've got to do a better job in talking to the public, getting ideas from the public and then responding to their concerns," he added. Sen. Vickers, who is a pharmacist in his day job, has enjoyed a reputation as a more moderate lawmaker on Utah's Capitol Hill. He has overseen a lot of the legislation dealing with medical cannabis with Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City.

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The Utah Patients Coalition, which advocates for people using the state's highly-regulated medical cannabis program, said it was happy to see the selection.

"From the beginning of the program, he has brought a respected conservative perspective to the conversation, and his background as a pharmacist has been particularly valuable in keeping the program grounded in medical standards while recognizing the needs of patients," UPC program director Nanette Berezhnyy told FOX 13 News. "As Senator Vickers assumes his expanded leadership responsibilities, we recognize that his influence and oversight of Utah’s medical cannabis program will continue from that position.

We look forward to building on our years of collaboration and the progress we have made together keeping the Utah Medical Cannabis Program one of the best in the nation.

" The Senate Majority Caucus also named Sen. Chris Wilson, R-Logan, to be Majority Leader and Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, as Majority Whip. Sen.

Keven Stratton, R-Orem, was tapped to be assistant whip. Senate Democrats also chose leadership. Senator Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, will remain Senate Minority Leader and Sen. Karen Kwan, D-Taylorsville, will serve as Majority Whip.

Newly-elected Sen. Sylvia Catten, D-Millcreek, is now the caucus manager. On Friday evening, FOX 13 News was waiting outside the Senate Minority Caucus office when Sen. Jen Plumb, D-Salt Lake City, stepped out and summoned two Utah Highway Patrol troopers in the hallway.

About 45 minutes later, Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, left the caucus room. Senate Democrats have sought to expel her from their ranks and called for her resignation following a Senate investigation into accusations of workplace discrimination and harassment involving staffers and interns. Sen.

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Riebe declined to speak to FOX 13 News as she left. She later issued a statement.

"I take every workplace concern seriously. I have heard the concerns Senate staff raised, and I am listening. I care about the people I work with. I want every person who works in the Utah Senate to feel respected and valued.

When people raise concerns, I owe them my attention and my effort to get better. I give them both," she wrote.

"I have spent my entire career fighting for underrepresented groups. I will continue that work. I will keep listening. I will keep learning.

And I will keep working for the people of Senate District 15 and for every Utahn who has ever felt unheard.

" House Majority leadership was largely intact. House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, remains in his post. Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, is Majority Leader and Rep.

Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, is Majority Whip. Rep. Cal Roberts, R-Draper, has been named assistant whip. Recent Utah political stories