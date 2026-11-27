Åkerman and Snow explain what a happy ending would look like for the doomed lovers they portray.

,” TODAY.com catches up with guests between takes in Studio 1A for unfiltered moments and more questions. In this edition, we spoke to “Hunting Wives” stars Brittany Snow and Malinseries became a phenomenon when it dropped on Netflixthe titular hunting wives themselves, who are all residents of Maple Brook, a fictional gossipy town in East Texas.

On top of that, there’s copious amounts of intrigue and murder . Last season, Sophie , a transplant from the northeast, moved to Maple Brook with her husband and son. She developed an electric, forbidden connection with Margo , a socialite and wife of an oil tycoon-turned-politician. Unable to pull away from Margo, Sophie found herself embroiled in her mess .

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Without giving away too many spoilers, Season 2, out Nov. 26, shows viewers even more murder and mess. In it, a reality TV producer comes to town to create a show centered on the wives and their friends.