After suspected arson, City Park bandstand must be destroyed, mayor says

The historic structure and longtime City Park Jazz stage is not worth saving, officials said.

With the damaged bandshell as a backdrop, the Mapleton High School Jazz Messengers, lead by the director of the Jazz Studies program Zach Brake, foreground, entertain crowds gathering in City Park for the 40th season of City Park Jazz on June 7, 2026 in Denver.

The students opened the show for concert headliner DJ Williams Band performing from a temporary stage after the park’s bandshell was damaged by fire earlier in the year due to suspected arson. The historic bandstand that caught fire in Denver’s City Park in March is not salvageable and will need to be torn down, according to Mayor Mike Johnston and Denver Parks & Recreation.and other events, are not safe, the city said.

The timing of the suspected arson in late March forced City Park Jazz to rentDenver Parks & Recreation has contracted Denver’s Mundus Bishop to lead design of a replacement bandshell, according to a Monday statement. The plan is to demolish the existing structure this fall and begin constructing a new one by the end of the year. The new bandstand would be open in time for City Park Jazz’s 2027 concert season, they said.

“Whether it’s posing for photos before prom, getting married, or dancing with mom or dad during City Park Jazz, countless memories have been made at the City Park Bandstand,” Johnston said. “It’s time to start making memories again. I’m deeply grateful to the many people who have donated and ensured that we will be able to begin the work of replacing it soon, and that we will do so without interrupting or delaying other parks projects in development.

” Neighborhood groups and others have collected more than $100,000 in donations since April to restore the 97-year-old site, which sits just a few steps east of the park’s iconic, red-roofed pavilion. Denver Parks & Recreation will host a June 28 event at City Park Jazz “to introduce the community to the design team from Mundus Bishop and to share project updates.

DPR invites community members to attend, ask questions, and offer input as the project moves forward,” the city added.

“We’re committed to rebuilding a bandshell that reflects the cultural and recreational importance of City Park,” said Jolon Clark, executive director of Denver Parks & Recreation, in the city’s statement. “We appreciate the community’s patience as we move as quickly and responsibly as possible to restore this beloved gathering place. ”





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