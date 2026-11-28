It's the first time since 2019 that Temple Square's Christmas display is back in full force. Thousands came to see the lights turn on after seven years.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — For the better part of a decade, people from near and far have been waiting for the day Temple Square's Christmas lights were going to turn back on.

Seven years of anticipation culminated into thousands of people flooding into Temple Square just to be a part of a moment that's been a long time coming. Since 2019, renovations kept the full scale of Temple Square's Christmas lights dim. WATCH | After seven years, the Christmas lights are back on at Temple Square After seven years, the Christmas lights are back on at Temple Square Katie Clark lives in Colorado. She came with her family to see the display.

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"We were talking about coming down here to visit and my brother said … 'it's actually the first time in seven years they've been on, it's probably going to be pretty busy,' and I said, 'well, we'll see what happens,'" Clark said. A prediction that came to fruition, bringing families from states away.