California man gets two life sentences for murdering parents for inheritance

Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole for killing his parents in June 2024 to inherit half their estate, after a jury convicted him of two counts of first-degree murder.

A California man who murdered his parents for financial gain and then brought his own children along when he pretended to discover their bodies will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman on Friday. A jury convicted Navarrete of two counts of first-degree murder on Oct. 16, 2026. Jurors also found that he committed multiple murders and that the killings were motivated by financial gain. The sentence means he will never be released from prison.

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Navarrete Killed Parents for Financial Gain

The victims were his father, Augusto Tacsuan Navarrete, 73, and his mother, Marjorie Jane Tomas Navarrete, 70. Navarrete stood to inherit half of their estate when he murdered them on June 28, 2024, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. The office did not elaborate on the couple's wealth. Navarrete had been running fake investment schemes targeting friends and relatives, promising to repay their money with exorbitant interest rates.

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Investigators determined his parents had stepped in to repay other family members for debts he owed, fueling his resentment toward them. In June 2024, Navarrete drove from his Elk Grove home to his parents' neighborhood and parked several blocks from their house. He donned a mask and gloves and rode a kick scooter the rest of the way to their home.

He used the side gate to reach his parents' backyard door, skirting detection from a Ring camera at the front door. Once he got them into the garage, Navarrete struck both his mother and father on the head with an object before strangling them to death while facing them, prosecutors said. He then fled in his parents' car, parked it a short distance from his original parking spot and used the scooter to return to his own vehicle.

Navarrete Staged Body Discovery With Children

Later that morning, after his parents were already dead, Navarrete texted them asking if they wanted to come over for dinner, according to prosecutors. His sister became worried when she could not reach her parents. Navarrete then drove to their home with his children and staged the discovery of their bodies. Detectives with the Elk Grove Police Department found the kick scooter he had used in his garage, and DNA analysis revealed his DNA underneath his mother's fingernails, prosecutors said.

To solve the case, the Elk Grove Police Department used Flock cameras and other traffic surveillance footage that captured Navarrete's movements on the day of the killings. Deputy District Attorney Aaron Miller spoke during the case. Principal Criminal Attorney and prosecutors with the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office handled the prosecution. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office also assisted.

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Navarrete was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder for killing his parents for financial gain. The jury's findings of multiple murders and financial gain motivation supported the consecutive life sentences without parole handed down by Judge Bowman.