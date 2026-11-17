The Bruins are off to a strong start under former Kings assistant Marco Sturm, while the Kings are already in danger of their season slipping away.

The Calgary Flames’ Joel Farabee, left, attempts to pass the puck around Kings defenseman Drew Doughty during the first period on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

It would be already, for all intents and purposes, if they played in any other division. Their .333 points percentage makes it so that they’d have to play .614 hockey the rest of the way to clear the pace of the Ducks, who currently sit third in the Pacific. That’s the same rate they’d have to accumulate points at to get above Utah for the second Western Conference wild-card spot. That’s daunting, but not inconceivable.

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If they competed in the Metropolitan Division, they’d need to play at a .674 clip, and for an Eastern Conference wild card, it would be an even more demanding .697. Meanwhile, in the Central Division, it would require a .735 points percentage and that would jump to .765 in the Atlantic. Despite the Kings’ geographical good fortune, their situation seems dire. Even more pronounced than last season is their inability to find momentum or motivation.

Jim Hiller spent much of 2025-26 expressing confidence that the Kings would get on a roll or go on a run – they’ll see Hiller on this trip with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are six points better than the Kings but just as dead in the water – and it took until the very end of the season to fulfill that promise.. It was D.J.

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Smith receiving the soft landing of 10 non-playoff opponents in the Kings’ final 12 games, allowing them to limbo into the postseason with seven victories during that stretch.in three months, and now the aging Kings are even older – hello, 39-year-old Mats Zuccarello and welcome back, 41-year-old Corey Perry – as well as slower and less effective. That’s been particularly true in the third period, which is kind of an important one.

They’re tied with Columbus for the fewest third-period goals in the NHL and tied with Calgary for the worst third-period goal differential . They’re 2-8-1 when failing to score in the third period and a modest 3-3-1 when they muster a final-frame marker. Not only that, of their dozen third-period goals, which have come across seven games to leave them with a balance of 11 scoreless closing frames, few have been meaningful.

Only four of those 12 goals came when the game was either tied or within a goal: two against Washington to take a lead and then cushion it for a regulation win; one against San Jose to force overtime before losing; and one against Buffalo, which went for naught after the Sabres scored a regulation winner against the Kings’ toothless, 29th-ranked penalty kill. The initial loss for words from captain Drew Doughty on Thursday was a rarity in his career, which began nearly two decades ago.

But once he regained his loquaciousness, he said the turnaround had to start the following day in practice with a vigorous session – where the Kings reportedly had an optional skate with just five players on the ice, of which Doughty was not one.that held zero aspirations beyond perhaps securing ping-pong balls in the draft lottery. Calgary got trounced, 6-1, at Honda Center just 22 hours later.

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After securing a meager four of 14 possible points on their homestand, things won’t get any easier for the Kings, though it does sound as though they’ll have defenseman Erik Gustafsson back imminently. They’ll be in Beantown on Tuesday, where the Boston Bruins have fired out to a 13-6-1 start under Marco Sturm. Sturm, a former Kings assistant coach and one-time head coach of their AHL affiliate, was passed over for Hiller’s disastrous promotion.

All he’s done is get the Bruins back to the playoffs and, of course, go 3-0-0 against the Kings behind an 8-3 aggregate score. Thursday, they’ll head to Toronto, where Hiller and the Leafs have dropped their last six decisions and eight of their past nine. It will be on to Ottawa on Saturday, to face an opponent the Kings beat in four consecutive meetings, including one they led 5-1 but had to.

Former King Michael Amadio has been one of the league’s best defensive forwards for the Senators and leading scorer Tim Stützle has long settled any draft debates surrounding him and the Kings’ Quinton Byfield. They’ll wrap up their eastern trip on Monday against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Kings had beaten the Habs nine times in a row, but after trading Phillip Danault to Montreal in December of last year, they’ve lost the only meeting since with Danault in bleu, blanc et rouge.