After rash of deadly domestic violence, city continues effort to curb numbers

Even as Columbus’ overall homicide numbers decline in 2026, city and community leaders work to reduce killings tied to domestic violence.Columbus police shot an

Even as Columbus’ overall homicide numbers decline in 2026, city and community leaders work to reduce killings tied to domestic violence. Columbus police shot and killed a man overnight after they said he was involved in a domestic situation and was firing shots outside a home.

The shooting comes amid a string of recent domestic violence-related cases in Columbus, including one in which a 17-year-old was charged in juvenile court with stabbing his father to death and severely wounding his father’s husband in Clintonville. Three days later, a woman and her 11-year-old daughter were allegedly stabbed to death by the woman’s husband.

"Everybody knows unfortunately that when the warm weather gets here violence escalates," said Ester Flores, founder of 1DivineLine2Health, a community group that helps survivors of domestic violence and trafficking. Asked whether things will get worse before they get better, Flores said, "Unless we do the right things.

" City officials say domestic violence has been a significant factor in Columbus homicides so far this year. "We are at 33% of all our year-to-date, homicides being related to domestic violence," said Rena Shak, the director of Columbus’ Office of Violence Prevention.

Shak said the city’s Office of Violence Prevention has spent the past few years working to reduce rising numbers involving domestic homicides, and that about a third of the homicides this year are related to domestic violence, similar to last year.

"In 'D.V. ' homicides last year," Shak said, "What we noticed is that there was a large portion of men which showed us that it was being taken out of the intimate partner realm of domestic violence and we are seeing a lot more of familial domestic violence. " The Office of Violence Prevention is working with city and county agencies on a variety of programs, including Domestic Violence 101, a campaign spread across social media with messages targeting youth.

"They may not even realize that we are having conversations toward them, making sure we prevent domestic violence, but the message is there, the training is there," Shak said. "I am still going to continue to advocate for the children, for the caregivers, and for the women who are caught in the deadly cycle of violence," she said.

A Dublin resident says he has spent months trying to get the U.S. Postal Service to address what he describes as repeated rough handling of packages in his neigA man is dead after being shot by two Columbus police officers who were responding to a domestic violence call. Licking County father charged with sex crimes against child A Utica man was arrested by the Licking County Sheriff's Office on Monday for sex crimes against a child.49-year-old Eric Unger is charged with sexual battery a





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