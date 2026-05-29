After O.C. chemical crisis, this longtime resident is just happy to be home

Your morning catch-up: After the O.C. chemical crisis, Becerra leads the governor's race and more big stories

Leticia Rinker of Stanton sits with her dogs and cats in the back seat of her car at the Garden Grove Sports & Recreation Center after being evacuated on May 22.

Leticia Rinker was walking near her home in Stanton on May 22 when a neighbor called with a question: Can’t you hear the helicopters? Rinker, 71, had been wearing AirPods, grooving to oldies. Above, helicopter crews were using loudspeakers to tell residents to flee asShe rushed home, grabbed her two pugs and her daughter’s two cats and headed for an evacuation center, frustrated and confused.

Advertisement This may have led to a buildup of heat in a pressurized tank filled with 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, a highly flammable liquid monomer used to manufacture plastics. Evaluations over the Memorial Day weekend found the tank had a crack that had reduced pressure, eliminating the possibility of a catastrophic blast. Rinker has lived in Stanton, 3.5 miles north of the GKN Aerospace facility, for three decades. She didn’t know what was stored in the tanks.

At home on Thursday, May 21, Rinker had her windows open and kept thinking she was smelling gas. That afternoon, she parked outside the evacuation center at the Garden Grove Sports & Recreation Center with the pugs, Lulu and Daisy, and cats, Cedric and Elvis. She didn’t want to waste expensive gas and spent hours sitting in her car with the animals, stressing because she forgot pet food and had no idea how long she would be gone.

After learning that the park and recreation center would not have overnight accommodations, she tried to get to a Red Cross shelter — only to get lost because she was so flustered and exhausted.

“I gave up and just pulled over on the street,” Rinker said. She shared her cellphone location with her daughter and son-in-law, who had just returned to California after an out-of-state vacation. They found her around midnight. Rinker can’t imagine what it would have been like to leave her house permanently, especially after the 2024 she had.

That spring, she broke her hip. Her husband died that summer, a few days before her 70th birthday and a few months before their 30th wedding anniversary. The autumn marked 10 years since her daughter died. Rinker’s family stayed in a Huntington Beach hotel room with one bed.

Rinker said she “didn’t want anyone to fuss over me” and insisted on taking the tiny couch, with the pugs sleeping on her chest. At one point, she tried to stretch out on the floor. No one slept much. On Saturday, the family found roads that weren’t blocked off and got back to their house to get extra clothes and pet supplies.

On Thursday, Rinker said she felt safe being home and that she trusted investigators to figure out what went wrong. From left: Steve Hilton at the California Republican Convention in San Diego; Tom Steyer campaigning in downtown Santa Ana; and former Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in San Diego. — according to a poll released Friday — though early mail ballots show Republican Steve Hilton outpacing Becerra and Democrat Tom Steyer.

Democrats’ unusually slow ballot returns hint at either strategic last-minute voting or voter fatigue, despite record-breaking campaign spending. The influx of private money has prompted concerns from some within the LAPD, and from experts who say similar contributions are being made to police departments around the country.

MS-13’s ‘Salvadoran rules’ led gang to cut out man’s heart, prosecutors say at L.A. trial Federal prosecutors said at the trial of suspected MS-13 members in Los Angeles that a series of ritualistic machete murders were linked to the gang’s local leaders adopting a brutal code of conduct that required aspiring members to kill in order to prove their loyalty. A question for you: Memorial Day kicked off the unofficial start of summer.

What’s your favorite summer beach getaway?says, “Corona del Mar in the early 1950s, when everything east of the sleepy coast was the Irvine Ranch. A full day at Little Corona Beach with the tide pools, my sisters, and Dad, starting with breakfast at the Snack Shop. Or a day at Balboa with its sandy sliver of bayside beach adjacent to the Fun Zone.

Or maybe the big beach at Laguna after waving to The Greeter, with an hour during the late afternoon to browse the Pottery Shack with Mom. I still get away to those unmatched days in my mind’s eye. ”Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writerHailey Branson-Potts is a state reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2011. She reports on a wide range of issues and people, with a special focus on rural communities.

She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla. , and graduated from the University of Oklahoma. Rebuilding L.A. : Game Theory: Is L.A.

Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics? Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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