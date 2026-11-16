Commerce Department closes AI chip remote access loophole after Nvidia CEO resigns over Chinese spy affair

The Commerce Department issued an interim rule requiring licenses for advanced AI chip exports to five countries to prevent Chinese firms from accessing Nvidia computing power through overseas data centers. The rule follows Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation after admitting affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and employees.

The Commerce Department announced Monday it is cracking down on a loophole that has allowed Chinese firms to skirt export controls on American AI chips.

Commerce Department Cracks Down On AI Export Loopholes

The department's Bureau of Industry and Security issued an interim final rule that seeks to close a loophole that Chinese firms have used to lease Nvidia's advanced computing power by going through data centers in third countries. The temporary regulations follow last week's shock resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after revelations that he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, as well as a subordinate at the company.

Also read Lutnick under fire: How Trump’s Commerce Secretary cultivated Nvidia’s CEO while chip controls slipped

Huang, one of the driving forces of the AI boom, resigned following bombshell revelations about that relationship with Alice Huang, no relation, and an affair with senior Nvidia exec Kimberly Powell. Huang's exit has heightened concerns that China and other nations could access Nvidia's advanced chips by renting computing resources through data centers in Southeast Asia.

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The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries, the Commerce Department said in a statement on Monday. In addition to the current license requirements for advanced semiconductors, the new rule will require licenses for exporting, re-exporting, or transferring advanced semiconductors to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, or Brazil.

New Licenses Required For Advanced Semiconductors

The interim rule notes that advances in cloud computing have made it easier for foreign nations to access American AI computing capabilities remotely, including through data centers in countries not subject to U.S. export restrictions. A license will now be required to export, reexport, or transfer advanced semiconductors to these countries which present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion, as well as any additional country designated by the Secretary of Commerce.

The rule was written by and at the direction of the Department of Treasury and the National Security Council, according to the release. The rule aims to align remote-access protections with existing controls governing physical access to sensitive American technology, the Commerce Department said.

The United States is the global leader in advanced computing and super intelligence technology and is committed to promoting the global adoption of American technology for legitimate commercial purposes while ensuring that sensitive technologies are not exploited in ways that threaten U.S. national security. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington, the top Democrat on the Senate commerce committee, sent a Sunday letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick urging him to reinforce export controls on the sale of AI chips to China.

Chinese Firms Exploit Overseas Data Centers

Chinese firms like Alibaba and ByteDance have used overseas data centers equipped with advanced Nvidia chips to train advanced AI models, she wrote. These companies are exploiting a loophole in US export controls by using advanced American chips in foreign data centers even when those chips are restricted from China.

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Despite warnings from the Bureau of Industry and Security that certain arrangements may violate existing restrictions, the Department of Commerce failed to close this loophole, allowing Chinese companies to advance their AI capabilities using sensitive American technology. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned President Trump about the former Nvidia boss's romance with Alice Huang last spring, according to reports.

Critics blamed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's team for the Chinese spy mess, saying the Treasury, State Department, Defense Department and US Trade Representative had been trying for months to blacklist Megaspeed. Megaspeed is an Nvidia customer for whom Alice Huang worked and which has been accused of illegally diverting sensitive AI chips to China. Asked about reports that Rubio had briefed Trump on the alleged Chinese spy plot targeting Huang, the president said Monday, I haven't heard that.

Trump Dismisses Chinese Spy Allegations

I don't know that she is a spy, the commander-in-chief told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to the Philippines and China. Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that's a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she's a spy. Trump also said that the national security of the country was not put at risk and that he would not mind if Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO.

Existing regulations on chip exports apply only to the most advanced semiconductors. Selling the other chips is a good thing, not a bad thing, President Trump said in remarks at the White House on Monday. With Huang missing in action, investors have been panicking that Nvidia's dealmaking could slow, a potentially massive monkey wrench for the sector. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been named as interim CEO.

Huang is eyeing a comeback as Nvidia CEO and is forming a war room with allies in the wake of the Chinese spy and employee affairs, according to reports.