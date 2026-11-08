After nearly 50 years, Normal Heights Corvette shop is closing its doors

A Corvette specialty shop that has served car enthusiasts in San Diego for nearly five decades is closing its doors as its longtime owner prepares for retirement.

A Corvette specialty shop that has served car enthusiasts in San Diego for nearly five decades is closing its doors as its longtime owner prepares for retirement.

Corvette Specialty, located along El Cajon Boulevard in Normal Heights, is winding down operations after owner Dave Meyer put the property into escrow. Meyer has spent much of his life building the business, which became a passion as much as a career. He first opened the business in 1977 in La Mesa, and later moved to the Normal Heights neighborhood.

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"And the old saying is, 'if you do something you love to do, then you'll never work a day in your life,'" he said. Jason Hanks, owner of Cal Auctions, is helping Meyer sell off the shop's inventory through an online auction. Hanks and his team have spent the past several weeks sorting through the collection of vehicles, parts and equipment.

"Dave is just a great guy. He's a hard worker, and he shows you hard work and determination is what has made his business be what it is," Hanks said. For Meyer, the closing also offers a chance to pass along some advice to the next generation of entrepreneurs.

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"Because the opportunity may never show itself again. Ever. You have that opportunity one time," he said. A public viewing of the auction items is scheduled for Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at the shop, with Tuesday marking the final day to place bids.

Meyer expects escrow on the property to close within the next few weeks. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication.