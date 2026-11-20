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Jenn Drummond, a Park City mother of seven, has stood on top of some of the world’s highest mountains, broken two mountaineering records and accomplished what no woman had done before, but she says she isn't chasing another world record.

Jenn Drummond has stood on top of some of the world’s highest mountains, broken two mountaineering records and accomplished what no woman had done before.

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“I don’t need three world records,” Drummond said. Orem graduate living out dream as Dallas Cowboys cheerleader“We die, but we do get to choose how we live,” she said. As she approached her 40th birthday, Drummond began writing down all the things she’d been saving for someday. One of those things was climbing a mountain.

What began as a personal challenge eventually became a family mission when her youngest son encouraged her to climb Mount Everest. She went on to become the first woman to climb the second-highest peaks on all seven continents.

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Then she climbed the highest peaks, too, becoming the first woman to complete both challenges. Along the way, Drummond brought her children into the experience. Each has climbed a mountain with her on a different continent. This summer, her son Jacob joined her on Denali in Alaska, the final summit in her second historic achievement.

But the lessons her children took away had little to do with records.

“Just because it doesn’t work the first time doesn’t mean it won’t work the second,” her daughter Julia said. For Drummond, those lessons extend far beyond her family.

“You realize everybody’s climbing a mountain,” she said. “I wasn’t just climbing for me. I was climbing for them and their story. ” Now, with two world records behind her, Drummond is shifting her focus from the mountains she’s conquered to the challenges others have yet to face.

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“We all have things that I wish I would have done that. Right now I can’t, or I wish I would have told that person they meant something to me,” Drummond said. After climbing some of the world’s highest mountains, Drummond hopes to inspire others to turn their own someday into today. Joshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October.

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