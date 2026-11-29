Democrats revamped their social media strategy after a major defeat in the 2024 elections.

As Democrats reeled from massive defeats in 2024 , one of the few things they could agree on was that Republicans had drowned them out online.

So left-wing strategists built a new digital infrastructure to change that, elevating feisty social media personalities who capitalized on public frustration with Republican President Donald Trump . By 2026, these influencers were amassing billions of views across social media and boosting Democratic candidates by telling a story about affordability and corruption that contributed to historic midterm wins for the party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I've been doing digital political media for about a decade now, and it's always been, you know, the left is on defense, swatting back disinformation," said Brian Tyler Cohen, a progressive podcast host. “For the first time, the left was able to own the narrative in this cycle. ” Now left-leaning influencers and the groups that work with them are at a crossroads as Democrats take control of Congress and get ready for the 2028 presidential election.