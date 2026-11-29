After helping Democrats win, left-wing creators consider how to champion and challenge them
Democrats revamped their social media strategy after a major defeat in the 2024 elections.
As Democrats reeled from massive defeats in 2024 , one of the few things they could agree on was that Republicans had drowned them out online.
So left-wing strategists built a new digital infrastructure to change that, elevating feisty social media personalities who capitalized on public frustration with Republican President Donald Trump . By 2026, these influencers were amassing billions of views across social media and boosting Democratic candidates by telling a story about affordability and corruption that contributed to historic midterm wins for the party.
“I've been doing digital political media for about a decade now, and it's always been, you know, the left is on defense, swatting back disinformation," said Brian Tyler Cohen, a progressive podcast host. “For the first time, the left was able to own the narrative in this cycle. ” Now left-leaning influencers and the groups that work with them are at a crossroads as Democrats take control of Congress and get ready for the 2028 presidential election.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at wjxt4
Get an alert when there is news on Graham PlatnerFollow Graham Platner