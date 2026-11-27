Damage to the base — which has gone largely unacknowledged by the Trump administration — is likely to cost more than $400 million, according to the Congressional Research Service.

MANAMA, Bahrain — Before the Iran war, U.S. military personnel at Naval Support Activity Bahrain enjoyed Wednesday movie nights, stretching blankets out with their families on the grassy grounds in front of a projector.

Life near the base, which served as the headquarters for U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. Fifth Fleet, also featured Sunday brunches and a string of nearby bars and restaurants — many of them American franchises, such as Texas Longhorn, Chili’s, and Fuddruckers. There were sports leagues for children, an American school, and Saturday morning shopping for Persian carpets and custom-made suits. Today, many of the neighborhoods around the base feel deserted.

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Only a tiny fraction of the more than 8,000 personnel who were once stationed here remain, and the future of the U.S. presence here and across the Gulf is uncertain, with the Pentagon considering moving its forces from the region to Israel and Jordan. Within hours of the U.S. and Israeli forces bombing Iran on Feb. 28, this tiny island country, along with the rest of the U.S.-allied Gulf nations, was targeted by Iran.