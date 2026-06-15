After Five Years, 's Anime Returns with Season 2 This Fall

The highly anticipated return of 's anime is finally confirmed with Season 2 set to premiere this Fall. The first season left fans on a major cliffhanger, and since then, it has been the most anticipated anime return of the year. The anime's conclusion was due to its proximity to the ongoing manga release by series creator Yuki Tabata. Season 2 will debut in October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and while no release date has been announced, the latest update from the franchise has revealed key details about the production staff.

After a five-year hiatus, the highly anticipated return of 's anime is finally confirmed with Season 2 set to premiere this Fall. The first season left fans on a major cliffhanger, and since then, it has been the most anticipated anime return of the year.

The anime's conclusion was due to its proximity to the ongoing manga release by series creator Yuki Tabata. Season 2 will debut in October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and while no release date has been announced, the latest update from the franchise has revealed key details about the production staff. Ayataka Tanemura, the new director, has shared a special illustration teasing the upcoming season.

Tanemura will be joined by Keiichiro Ochi as script overseer, Itsuko Takeda and Kumiko Tokunaga for character designs, Kosei Takahashi for prop design, and Minako Seki for music composition. The series will also make an early appearance at Anime Expo 2026 in July, with a special premiere of the first episode. Gakuto Kajiwara, the voice of Asta, and director Ayataka Tanemura will be in attendance to discuss the upcoming season.

Fans are advised to catch up with the first season's 170 episodes on Crunchyroll before the event. The first season ended with Asta and his allies having only three days to train and prepare for a counterattack against the Dark Triad in their home territory, the Spade Kingdom. The Spade Kingdom Raid arc is the penultimate arc of the series, and with the manga's final arc recently concluded, the anime has a clear path towards its grand finale.

The focus now is on whether the anime can successfully bring the story to its ultimate conclusion





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'S Anime Season 2 Fall 2026 Ayataka Tanemura Anime Expo 2026 Dark Triad Spade Kingdom

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