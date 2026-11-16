On Sunday's 'Last Week Tonight,' John Oliver channeled the anger felt by millions of Americans at last week's nationwide FAA ground stop.

Frankie Muniz Posts Health Update After NASCAR Crash: “I’m Grateful To Be Walking Right Now” Oliver noted that official information was fairly scarce during most of the five hours when some 3,500 planes were grounded.

He then suggested that, when they finally did appear on TV, Transportation Secretaryand Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin weren’t quite up to the task of explaining the situation to Americans. After calling Mullin a “moron,” Oliver had this for Duffy: “Rather than use that press conference to dispense information, which would have been ideal, he instead took it as an opportunity to air grievances and make demands. ”“What went down was old.

Also read FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Router Failure Caused Four-Hour Flight Halt

It was old, legacy equipment that failed,” said the secretary.

“And, listen, it’s going to continue to fail…The president for the last year has been asking Congress to fully fund a full build of a brand new air traffic control system…The president’s asked for $30B. I want $50B. I can’t build things if i don’t have money…I want &50B. President“What are you doing going on TV to demand $50B?! ” he asked.

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“You sound less like a secretary of transportation trying to calm people down and more like a Batman villain trying to hold Gotham hostage! ‘I need $50B unless the Batman can solve my riddles in time! '”host pointed out that Republicans have had both houses of Congress for the past two years, so if there’s a complaint about underfunding, it should land on their collective doorstep.

He also pointed out that the Republican Congress and the administration collaborated to nearly triple ICE’s budget last year to $28B, an amount that surpasses the annual budgets of almost all other major federal law enforcement agencies combined.

“It is hard to take a panicked shakedown from Duffy, not just because his cost estimate jumped by $20B mid-sentence, but also because he’s part of a flagrantly-corrupt administration who spent a chunk of his time in office shooting a shitty reality show with his family to encourage Americans to take more road trips. ” [Duffy, his wife and their nine kids shot“To that end,” said Oliver in reference to both the show and the recent flight stoppage, “guess what, Sean?

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