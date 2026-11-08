After deadly shootings, Deep Ellum businesses weigh safety and sales

Deep Ellum regulars noticed heavier law enforcement and fewer visitors after three shootings. Here is what business owners and musicians are saying.

After three shootings left four people dead and more than a dozen injured, increased police presence and extended street closures are drawing mixed reactions from Deep Ellum businesses and visitors.

A week after Halloween night violence shook Deep Ellum, the Dallas entertainment district is seeing an increased law enforcement presence. NBC 5’s Katy Blakey reports on the latest security changes and what visitors can expect in Deep Ellum. A heightened police presence and extended street closures in Dallas' Deep Ellum entertainment district drew mixed reactions this weekend, one week after three separate shootings left four people dead and more than a dozen others injured.

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Dallas police and federal agents announced"Operation Deep Cover" in response to the violence, increasing law enforcement activity in the popular nightlife district.

"You come out here doing bad – you’re gonna feel it – from DPD and all the federal partners," the Dallas police chief said. By Friday night, Deep Ellum regulars noticed a significant increase in police presence, along with fewer visitors and slower sales at area businesses.

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"The police presence was overwhelming. I feel like it was so overwhelming that people were discouraged to drink," musician and entrepreneur Armando Magallanez said. Magallanez was in Deep Ellum during the previous Saturday's violence and returned this weekend, concerned about how the increased security measures might affect local businesses and musicians.

"I was more concerned for the businesses and the musicians out here not having turnouts," Magallanez said. "So I showed up because I wanted to demonstrate this was safe. "Street closures were another point of concern. One bar owner shared a traffic map showing the extended closures enforced by police.

Some business owners believed the restrictions went too far, limiting access to parking and potentially discouraging people from visiting the area.

"I don’t think it’s a bad thing. A lot of times when bad things happen it’s because of a lack of police presence," a downtown Dallas resident said. As bands warmed up for another Saturday night in Deep Ellum, the previous weekend's violence remained on the minds of some musicians.

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"A little bit nervous but hopefully it will be fine. It’s not a holiday. It’s not Halloween," musician Matt Adamson said.

"I’ve been having fun – lots of cops out here. I feel safe," musician Isaac Saenz said. The mixed reactions highlight the challenge facing Deep Ellum as the entertainment district works to maintain its vibrant nightlife while addressing concerns about public safety. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW.

AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.