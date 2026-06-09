After cool start to week, extreme heat expected prior to the weekend in NYC area

The hot weather arrives after a cool start to the week, with an expected three straight days of 90 degrees and above, per Storm Team 4.

After a very spring-like start to the week, the Tri-State Area will be under extreme heat by Thursday. Temperatures will break 90 degrees starting Thursday, but the difference between the heat this week and what we’ve faced during earlier hot spells is that humidity levels are going to spike, too.

The best indicator of just how muggy it’s going to feel is to look at dew points. The higher the dew point, the higher the humidity. When we approach or exceed a dew point of 70, the humidity is stifling. So, when you combine 90-degree heat and dew points in the 70 range, the heat index skyrockets.

On Thursday and Friday, in particular, the heat index will be between 95 and 100 degrees outside during the hottest part of the day. We’ll get partial relief this weekend. Temperatures will come down a degree or two Saturday and again Sunday, but more importantly, dew points will also go down – into the low to mid 60s. While this weekend will still feel very hot for mid-June, it’ll be a step down from Thursday’s and Friday’s brutal heat.





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