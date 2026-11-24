A year after Colorado sued the Trump administration for relocating U.S. Space Command, the state wants a chance to launch the federal government’s new Space Academy on a Colorado Springs campus.

A year after Colorado sued over the Trump administration’s relocation of U.S. Space Command, state leaders want a chance to launch the federal government’s new Space Academy.

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” said Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade, whose city is hoping to become the academy’s new home. “We can’t control the past, but we have a chance to influence the future. ”proclaiming his intention to “prepare the next generation of astronauts, scientists, engineers, operators, entrepreneurs, civil servants, and warfighters and ensure that they are capable of advancing American interests in space.

Also read Washington state makes bid to host Trump's Space Academy, Space Force training site

”is hefty: It proposes a $6.1 billion, 2.9 million-square-foot campus that would open to 1,200 students by 2031; once the campus is fully completed between 2032 and 2040, that would increase to roughly 4,000 students. Most of the campus — 321 acres — would house the school itself, while the rest would be dedicated to an “innovation district” for collaboration with the private aerospace industry.

The academy would be built as part of the Banning Lewis Ranch development in Colorado Springs, which is tabbed to dominate the city’s growth in the coming years. The site would be leased or purchased from Norwood Development Group, the Colorado Springs developer of the ranch area. Of the estimated $6.1 billion price tag, the state’s proposal lists $322 million in “state, local and partner support,” Gov. Jared Polis’ office said.

, with a groundbreaking next year and the potential for initial courses to begin in 2028. Once it’s established, the academy would apparently be the nation’s sixth academy, and the first since the U.S. Air Force Academy — located near Colorado Springs — was established in 1954.

Under Colorado’s proposal, the academy would start with roughly 300 students at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in 2028.

Several of the state’s institutions of higher education would come together to offer its initial coursework, including UCCS, CU Boulder, CU Denver, Colorado State University and Arapahoe Community College, which in August wasMany of the details of the Space Academy program — like the areas of study it would offer — are still being ironed out. Matt Anderson, NASA’s deputy administrator and the executive director of the commission overseeing the academy’s establishment, said in athat there would be some sort of government service commitment for graduates, though the length of that commitment is uncertain.

Advertisement

The academy would be civilian, not military, but it may be open to military personnel or cadets at other academies.

“Everything’s open,” Anderson said, pointing to the Merchant Marine and Coast Guard academies as potential models. Trump’s executive order gave his commission until Dec. 26 to issue a report about establishing the academy, and Anderson said he hoped that work would be done by the end of November. Anderson said the goal was to prepare America — both its government and its private industry — for “another economy.

” “Like an orbital economy, a lunar economy on the moon,” he said.

“… This is a global competition with a growing power in China — economically, militarily, civil space-wise. We need those type of academy grads all over our space industry. ” NASA spokeswoman Cheryl Warner did not directly respond to an interview request. In a statement, she said the agency appreciated the interest in its plans to establish the academy and that “more information will be shared in the coming weeks.

”last year. As of 2025, half of the military bases with major Space Force operations — Peterson and Schriever Space Force bases, both also in Colorado Springs, and Aurora’s Buckley Space Force Base — were in the state. Steinke said there was a broad need within the industry for the type of graduates that a Space Academy could produce, particularly for technicians who build aerospace infrastructure.

There may also be demand in the future for astronauts, and there’s a current need for people who are qualified for that job.

“You don’t get a degree in astronaut,” she said in a follow-up email. “You make yourself someone who is prepared for that adventure. And you can make valuable contributions across the board regardless of whether or not you ever become an astronaut. I hope the United States Space Academy will provide the opportunities, the resources, and the demands to help people who want to make themselves valuable in those ways.

” A rendering of what the United States Space Academy could look like in Colorado Springs. Still, whatever the state’s space bona fides, there’s a 160-foot asteroid in the room. After a multiyear back-and-forth that’s now spanned three presidential administrations — but began during Trump’s first term — Space Command’s headquarters is leaving Colorado and is headed for Alabama.

Advertisement

Whenlast year, Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser accused Trump of retaliating against the state because of its mail-balloting election system. Shortly after the commission’s deadline to submit its academy report to Trump, Weiser will become Colorado’s next governor. Spokesman Lawrence Pacheco said Weiser needed to be briefed on the academy proposal and declined to comment further.

“The state already is an important in this,” Mobolade said. “So it was truly a no-brainer. There was no question about whether or not we need to be doing this. Keep in mind that we understand politically — we’re not a red state; we’re a blue state.

But we support our nation in a profound way. ” Colorado’s 19-member academy advisory council, created by Polis to guide the state’s pitch, is decidedly bipartisan. It includes several aerospace industry officials and leaders from the state’s educational institutions, including CU, the Colorado School of Mines, and the state university and community college systems. Former U.S. Sen.

Cory Gardner and former state Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, both Republicans, are on board, as is Christian Anschutz, son of prominent conservative megadonor Phil Anschutz.

“More than bipartisan, this is nonpartisan,” Polis said in an interview last week. “This is about, from a Colorado perspective, supporting the work that we do in space, in tech, in military and civilian , and from the national perspective showing we are best positioned to further American leadership. So, of course, there’s people that are Republicans, Democrats, unaffiliateds that are all excited and part of this process. ” U.S. Rep.

Jeff Crank, a Republican who represents the El Paso County-based 5th Congressional District, did not return a message seeking comment. Nor did Democratic U.S. Rep. -elect Jessica Killin, who unseated Crank earlier this month and will take office in early January.

“We hope that this isn’t a political decision,” said Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, who is chairing the advisory council.

“We understand that it’s going to be a highly competitive situation, and our proposal, we believe, is highly competitive. ” Anderson, the NASA official, said the academy’s final destination is a “highly interesting topic around the country. ” And that the decision will fall in large part to one man.

“Hey, Colorado, what would you think it looks like to put a U.S. Space Academy in Colorado? ” Anderson said in the podcast interview.

“California, Texas, so on and so forth. They’re going to have an opportunity to make their case. Ultimately, the president of the United States is going to make that decision. ”